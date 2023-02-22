The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported that Nigerians bought Disel at higher prices again

The report by NBS says that in January 2023, the cost of filling a litre of Diesel increased by 182 percent

Diesel is one of the petroleum product that is not regulated in Nigeria giving power to marketers to set price

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the average retail price of Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) paid by consumers in January 2023 was N828.82 per litre.

NBS stated this in its latest Diesel Price Watch Report published on its website and obtained by Legit.ng on Wednesday, 22 February 2023.

According to the report, the amount Nigerians paid in January 2023 is a 187.69 percent increase from N288.09 per litre recorded one year ago (Janaury 2022).

On a month-on-month basis, this increased by 1.34% from N817.86 per litre reported in December 2022.

State-to-state breakdown of Diesel price

On state profile analysis, the highest average price of the product in January 2023 was recorded in Bauchi with N900.00, followed by Benue with N885.71, and Adamawa with N866.67.

On the other hand, the lowest price was recorded in Bayelsa with N768.75, followed by Edo with N788.00 and Akwa Ibom with N788.75.

Furthermore, analysis by zone showed that the South-West had the highest price with N845.59, while the South-South recorded the lowest price with N800.49, the Punch reports.

List of 10 cheapest states to buy Diesel in Nigeria, Janaury 2023

Bauchi- N900.00

Benue- N885.71

Adamawa- N866.67

Kano- N862.50

Ondo- N859.15

Ebonyi- N856.67

Anambra- N856.32

Abuja- N855.00

Kwara- N852.00

Osun- N851.11

