Schneider Electric, in its quest deepen data centre knowledge, has created an education to train data talents

According to the company, the centre has courses available in 14 languages across the globe and CPD-accredited.

The firm states that it is on a mission to fill the knowledge gap in data centre research and has delivered more than one million courses

Schneider Electric, the French energy management company has announced various updates to its vendor-agnostic and CPD-accredited digital education platform, Schneider Electric University to tackle the data centre talent shortage.

Available in 14 languages and obtainable globally for free online, the dedicated professional development platform directly addresses the data centre sector skills gap, helping industry stakeholders to upskill and stay up to date with the latest technology, sustainability, and energy efficiency initiatives affecting the sector.

Schneider Electric hunts for talents Credit: Holz Moore

Source: Getty Images

Until now, Schneider Electric University has delivered more than one million courses to over 650,000 data centre users, with over 180 countries represented by its global user base. The new updates to the Schneider Electric University qualification include fundamentals of power, cooling, racks, and physical security, and guidance on how to optimize data centre designs to drive resilience, energy efficiency and sustainability.

New courses on offer

The platform’s newest courses include Optimizing Cooling Layouts for the Data Center; Fundamental Cabling Strategies in the Data Center; Examining Fire Protection Methods in the Data Center; and Fundamentals of Cooling II – Humidity in the Data Center.

According to the company, its curriculum handles key focal points for the industry such as Data Center Site Selection and Planning, which offers direction on how to select brown and greenfield sites for access to renewable energy; Alternative Power Generation Technologies, which helps drive the implementation of renewable energy strategies, on-site power generation and use of technologies such as microgrids; and Battery Technology for Data Centers, which evaluates the sustainability impact of different types of UPS batteries, the benefits of Lithium-Ion technology, and offers an analysis of the associated lifecycle costs.

Addressing the industry skills gap

Research in the Uptime Institute Annual Data Center Survey 2021 shows staff requirements will grow globally to nearly 2.3 million in 2025. Further, 32% of respondents reported difficulty in retaining staff, with 47% having difficulty finding qualified candidates for open jobs. Attracting and retaining talent within the industry, which is the heart of the digital economy, is now reaching a critical mass.

By encouraging individuals to upskill and continue their professional development for free, Schneider Electric University is directly addressing the data centre industry skills gap and talent shortage, helping businesses to attract, retain both new and existing talent, and providing access to specialized technical education, everywhere.

Long-term commitment to education

The company told Legit.ng that before its acquisition by Schneider Electric in 2006, members of the Data Center Science Center at APC, Schneider Electric’s flagship brand of battery backup power, surge protection, and IT physical infrastructure for data centres and edge computing environments, created the ‘Data Center University as a free resource to help train and upskill the next generation of industry professionals. Their vision was to create a CPD-accredited training curriculum that would support the professional development of industry stakeholders and prepare them to build the data centres of the future.

As one of the industry’s-first dedicated professional development platforms for data centres and energy management, Schneider Electric University has remained completely impartial with all courses maintaining 100% vendor neutrality. To date, it has delivered over 1,000,000 courses to more than 650,000+ users globally and offers a crucial lifeline for industry professionals seeking to advance their skill sets.

