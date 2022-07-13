On Thursday, July 21, Legit.ng’s Digital Talks will host a live interview with Mohammed Iyamu. He is the Co-founder and Senior Vice-President, New Markets of Autochek Africa, the Nigerian pan-African automotive technology startup enabling inclusive transportation through Auto-finance, quality maintenance, and warranty solutions and transactional marketplaces. Recently, Autochek has acquired for an undisclosed amount CoinAfrique, a classified marketplace operating in francophone African countries, to accelerate penetration of its auto financing services in Senegal and Côte d’Ivoire.

Legit.ng's Digital Talk to host Autochek’s Co-founder and SVP, New Markets, Mohammed Iyamu in July, 2022

Autochek was launched in 2020 by the formidable duo, Etop Ikpe (CEO) and Mohammed Iyamu (Co-founder, SVP, New Markets), as an African online marketplace for cars. The platform offers financing in the continent’s major cities by bringing local car dealers, banks and auto maintenance workshops onto its platform.

Autochek has since gone on to aid thousands of Nigerians and other Africans in accessing affordable automobile deals without hiccups.

At the beginning of Q3 2022, the automotive technology giant which has acquisition at the core of its strategy, announced the acquisition of a classified ad marketplace, CoinAfrique to expand its footprint in Francophone Africa. This comes next to acquisitions in Ivory Coast and Senegal, and boosts the already established presence of the company in markets like Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, and Morocco.

At a time in our nation's economy when inflation has made basic life needs a luxury, the extent to which Autochek Africa is simplifying access to an essential mobility need is a conversation that needs to be had.

Discovering unique hacks for expanding sub-niches in Auto-Tech

Considering the conversations around Autochek Africa’s emergence, the African based automotive digital retailing company has done considerably well in developing technology solutions to build the rails of [Africa’s] automotive sector.

The company which has focused on three foundations of the market: transactions and trading, maintenance, and financing, has not only conquered the African automotive technology industry but also changed the game. The company’s wins and recent successes can be attributed to the innovative approach of the team to creating more solutions that makes the company a go-to for all.

You can be a part of this conversation, learn how to think beyond creating a product to solve immediate needs to actually being a problem solver that solves a chain of economical problems. You can also learn how to partake of Autochek Africa’s offerings, and glean exclusive business tips and tricks on hacking existing industries and standing out like the ambitious Mohammed Iyamu and his team.

Join this next edition of Legit.ng’s Digital Talks to learn all of these and more.

Conversation points to watch out for in our chat with Mohammed Iyamu:

Automotive technology in Nigeria, possibilities and the future

Beyond limits: exploring uncharted territories in niche businesses

Rebuilding beloved ideas despite limitations

How Autochek Africa is promoting ambitious startup expansion and conquering new markets

What Autochek Africa is to the average Nigerian or African

About Digital Talks

Digital Talks is a special project of Legit.ng, Nigeria's #1 news and entertainment website, aimed at connecting business professionals in the country. It includes a webinar series where industry experts enlighten business executives on ideas, innovations and best practices.

About Mohammed Iyamu

Mohammed Iyamu is Co-founder and SVP, New Markets at Autochek Africa, an African based automotive digital retailing company focused on enabling inclusive transportation through Auto-finance, quality maintenance, and warranty solutions and transactional marketplaces.

Prior to co-founding Autochek Africa, Mohammed Iyamu had founded MeM Transport as well as co-founded and served as the Vice President at Cars45 in different capacities as a result of his innovativeness and his incomparable drive towards transforming the African Automotive sector.

Mohammed’s versatility and degree in contextualizing Africa’s automotive challenges, and providing comprehensive developmental solutions both in principles and practice, has contributed to the rapid growth and expansion of Autochek Africa, and the automotive industry at large.

About Autochek Africa

Autochek Africa is Nigeria’s foremost Pan-African automotive technology company. The company is on a mission to build solutions that enable and enhance commerce within the automotive sector across Africa.

The automotive technology company enables inclusive transportation through Auto-finance, quality maintenance, and warranty solutions and transactional marketplaces.

Why do I need to watch?

To join the exclusive group of decision-makers at Digital Talks

To learn important tips you need to launch and drive your innovative idea

To learn how to develop audacious idea and conquer existing industries

To interact directly with, and learn from the Co-founder and SVP, New Markets, Mohammed Iyamu, ambitious visioneer, executioner and inspiration to a new generation of tech drivers.

