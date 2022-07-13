Nigeria, once again, is not Africa's largest oil producer latest statistics from the OPEC have shown

This is despite Nigeria's impressive crude oil production recovery in June when compared to the previous month

Five countries in Africa are regarded by the organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as among the world-leading oil producers

For the second month in a row, Nigeria has lost its position as Africa's largest oil producer.

According to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)'s monthly oil market report for June, Angola recorded oil production of 1.175 million barrels per day compared to Nigeria's 1.024 million barrels per day.

However, OPEC praised Nigeria in the report, noting a 134,000 barrels per barrel (bpd) increase in production compared to 1.024 million direct communication in May when Nigeria lost its status as Africa’s top oil producer.

OPEC direct production table for the month of June Credit: OPEC

Source: Facebook

OPEC also uses secondary sources to monitor the oil output of member countries

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to Secondary sources, which OPEC cannot verify, Nigeria is the leading oil-producing country in Africa, with 1.238 million barrels a day.

Angola ranks second in secondary communication data with 1.182 million barrels per day.

Daily crude oil production in Africa based on Direct communication

As earlier mentioned, Angola remains at the top, followed by Nigeria.

Algeria is third with a production output of 1.03 million barrels per day, while Equatorial Guinea is fourth with 91,000 barrels per day.

Congo, and Libya, did not submit a report on their direct communication production to OPEC.

Daily crude oil production in Africa based on the secondary communication

Nigeria- 1.23m

Angola- 1.18m

Algeria- 1.02m

Congo- 265,000

Gabon- 189,000

Equatorial Guinea- 92,000

NNPC sets date for completion of Port Harcourt refinery

In another report, Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC), promised that the Port Harcourt refinery would be ready by March 2023.

He made the promise before the House of Representatives on the resumption of investigation on the state of the country’s refineries.

When asked, Kyari, who was represented by the General Manager, Refineries & Petrochemicals, Mustapha Yakubu, reaffirmed to the lawmakers on the expected date of completion.

Source: Legit.ng