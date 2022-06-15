At a time oil price is trading above $120 per barrel, Nigeria has recorded a massive drop in production

The latest figure on Nigeria's oil output is the worst this year cutting the country off from expected gains at a time Europe is shopping for alternative

As a result of Nigeria's production problems troubles, Angola was able to surpass Nigeria and become Africa's largest oil producer

Nigeria is no longer Africa’s top oil producer following an abysmal oil production output in May the biggest decline among its peers at a time oil was trading at $121.33.

According to data obtained from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Nigeria’s oil production reduced by 195,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.02 million bpd in May 2022 from 1.22 million in April 2022, based on direct communication.

Angola's oil production also dropped, but with 1.16 million barrels per day, it is still more than Nigeria and has now taken the status as Africa's largest producer of oil.

Snapshot of OPEC member countries' oil production Credit: OPEC

Part of the OPEC report reads:

“Crude oil output increased mainly in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait, while production in Libya, Nigeria, Iraq, Gabon and Iran declined.”

“Preliminary data indicates that global liquids production in May decreased by 0.15 million bpd to an average 98.75 million bpd compared to the previous month."

