Oil marketers have sounded the alarm about the impending increase in the price of diesel, citing the cost of moving products to the filling stations

The marketers said unless something drastic is done, the price may hit N1,500 in two weeks as many of their members have shutdown petrol stations

They asked the Nigeria government to slightly increase the price of fuel to enable them make profit and move goods to petrol stations

It is about to get worse for businesses in Nigeria as the cost of diesel is expected to increase from N800 to N1,500 per litre in the next two weeks.

The Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers disclosed this in a press statement on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Abuja.

The price of diesel to hit the roof soon Credit: alexis84

Source: Getty Images

Filling stations shut across Nigeria due to high cost of diesel

The marketers said the cost of diesel will hit the roof soon if nothing serious is done to mitigate the current challenges facing importers of the commodity.

Bennett Korie, the President of the association said that 75 per cent of filling stations across Nigeria have shut down business due to the lack of diesel to convey supplies to them, saying unless the price of fuel is slightly increased, the situation will get worse.

Korie stated that the cost of conveying petrol and other products to stations is too high due to the increase in the pump price of diesel, blaming the scarcity of petrol in Abuja and Nasarawa State on the inability to move the products to those areas.

He said that importers are not getting dollars at the official exchange rate, saying, everyone sources the dollars at the parallel market to enable them to import diesel.

Fuel price increase likely too

He urged the federal government to increase the price of fuel to enable the Central Bank of Nigeria to save foreign exchange.

Korie urged the government to cut down the rate it spends foreign exchange on fuel imports to enable businessmen to bring in the products.

According to Nairametrics, Head of Oil Trader at Vitol warned that Europe imports half of its diesel from Russia and the other half from the Middle East, saying that shortfalls of diesel from Russian imports accounted for about 15 per cent of Europe’s consumption and that crude oil is refined there.

