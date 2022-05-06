The Federal government has approved a 6.90 per cent upward review of electricity tariffs across the country

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) gave the final approval to six power distribution companies (DisCos)

The approval will see Nigerians in Kano, Ibadan among others pay more for electricity in the coming months

Nigerians are set to pay more for electricity in the coming months as six distribution companies have finally received approval from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission to adjust their tariff upwards.

According to a document issued on December 29, 2021, and signed by Sanusi Garba, NERC chairman, and Musiliu Oseni, vice chairman, the new tariff took effect from February 2022.

The Nation Newspaper in its reports listed the DisCos as Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC); Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC); Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC); Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC).

Heatmap of Discos coverage Credit: NERC

Others are Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

NERC, the independent regulatory body with authority for the regulation of the electric power industry in Nigeria said some of the indices considered for the tariff increase include gas price, inflation, exchange rate, US inflation rate, and available generation capacity.

It added that these indices shall be reviewed every six months to update the tariffs with changes in the indices as applicable in line with the multi-year tariff order (MYTO).

The Document

The document titled This regulatory instrument shall be cited as Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO-2022) rfor Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company Plc (PHED), reads in part:

“Consequently, following the approval of PHED’s PIP on 30th April 2021, the Commission issued the MYTO-2021 Extraordinary Tariff Order effective from 1st July 2021 in consideration on PHED’s CAPEX proposals over a 5-year plan in line with the approved PIP.

“Accordingly, this MYTO-2022 order restates PHED’s approved 5-year CAPEX and relevant assumptions applied to forecast revenue requirements and applicable tariffs for the period 2021-2026 in line with MYTO Methodology and Regulations Procedure for Electricity Tariff Reviews in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).”

Breakdown of charges

The document said that for A-Non MD customers who paid N56.16/kWh in January 2022 will now (February to December 2022) pay N60.67/kWh), TheCable reports.

Also, B Non-MD customers who paid N56.64/kWh in January 2022 will now pay N59.64/kWh.

It added that E-MD2 customers who paid N50.72/kWh in January 2022 will now (From February 2022) pay N54.22/kWh.

Full list of areas to be affected by the changes

IKEDC- Parts of Lagos States, Abule Egba, Akowonjo, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Oshodi, Shomolu

IBEDC- Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Kwara and parts of Niger, Ekiti and Kogi states

JEDC- Bauchi, Benue, Gombe, Plateau

KNEDC- Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara

KEDC- Kano, Katsina, Jigawa

PHEDC- Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa-Ibom

