Most Nigerian homes will have to make do with their generating set to celebrate the new year (2022) as power generation on the grid continues to drop significantly.

As of Wednesday, 29 December 2021, data obtained from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) shows that power generation in the country has dropped to 3,535.02 Megawatts one of the lowest levels in recent days.

This is creating a double headache for the Transmission Company of Nigeria which manages the allocation of electricity load to power distributors.

Distribution of power distributed midday Credit: TCN

According to TCN data, Nigerians energy demand is above 19,000MW, which means it will have to find a balance rationing the available power on the grid.

Breakdown of electricity load allocation

Out of the 3,535.02MW, Ikeja DisCo will be getting 593.35MW to supply parts of Lagos States (Abule Egba, Akowonjo, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Oshodi, Shomolu).

This is followed by 448.57MW allocation to Ibadan Electricity Distribution Plc (IBEDC). This DisCo covers Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Kwara and parts of Niger, Ekiti and Kogi states.

Eko DisCo has the third-highest allocation of 461.79MW servicing Southern Lagos State (Ojo, Festac, Ijora, Mushin (also covers Orile areas), Apapa, Lekki (also covers Ibeju areas), Lagos Island (also covers Ajele areas) & part of Ogun State (Agbara).

The bottom three

From the chart, Jos, Yola, PortHarcourt DisCos received the lowest allocations of 180.90MW, 115.12MW and 213.79MW.

Yola Electricity Distribution Company Plc (YEDC) services Adamawa, Borno, Taraba and Yobe.

Jos Electricity Distribution Plc (JEDC) services Bauchi, Benue, Gombe, Plateau

Port Harcourt DisCo covers Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Bayelsa.

DisCo explains to customers

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, for instance, informed its customers that this had warranted supply interruptions.

In a notice to its customers, issued by its management on Tuesday, the AEDC said:

“We have noticed a drop in the load allocated to us in the national grid thus leading to interruption of power supply to our customers.”

It stated that customers affected were those “in Lugbe, Lugbe Across, Lugbe Zones 1-9, Sabo Lugbe/Trade Moore axis, Alaita, Chika, ACO, ASO, AMAC Estates, VOA, Deidei, Jiwa, Zuba, Anagada, Kaduna Road, Dakwa, Gwagwa, etc.”

FG Imposes fresh electricity tariff increase

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has approved an upward review of electricity tariffs in the country.

The decision by the commission was communicated in a document to electricity distribution companies.

The Nigeria Labour Congress which has been advocating against any electricity tariff increment has not yet reacted to the new development.

