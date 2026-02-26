The Nigerian naira has seen a slight decline after weeks of impressive gains in the forex market

The Central Bank of Nigeria intervenes, purchasing dollars to stabilize the naira's rapid appreciation

Market reactions show cautious optimism for the naira, influencing foreign exchange strategies among traders and corporations

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

After weeks of impressive gains, the Nigerian naira has eased off its recent surge in the official foreign exchange market, signalling a shift in momentum on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) stepped in to buy U.S. dollars from the market, slowing the local currency’s rapid appreciation and slightly weakening the naira against the greenback.

CBN intervenes to slow down naira's rapid gains, sustain investors' confidence. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Official data shows the naira closed at ₦1,356.11 per dollar, a drop of about 74 kobo from Tuesday’s rate of ₦1,355.37. This was the sixth consecutive trading session in which the currency lost a bit of ground after enjoying a strong run higher.

Why the CBN bought dollars

Nigeria’s apex bank moved to absorb excess dollars from the market, a somewhat unusual step in recent months.

The intent behind the intervention was clear: prevent the naira from strengthening too quickly and destabilising other parts of the financial system.

Officials and analysts worry that a very fast rise in the naira could prompt foreign investors to sell off Nigerian fixed-income assets, which would increase demand for greenbacks and put pressure on reserves.

By buying dollars, the CBN aims to moderate that pace and maintain orderly trading conditions, a report by The Nation says.

Last week, reports suggest the central bank purchased roughly $190 million in foreign currency to reduce excess supply and calibrate the naira’s rise, a strategy that helped narrow the exchange-rate gap between the official and parallel markets.

Market reactions and broader implications

Even though the naira’s firming trend has cooled, many traders and corporations have begun to rethink their foreign exchange strategies as confidence returned to the local currency, according to a report by BusinessDay.

The stronger naira had already led some firms to offload dollar holdings and increase naira exposure, reflecting growing optimism about the currency’s outlook.

Yet this optimism comes with caution. A sudden reversal in investor sentiment or a sharp drop in foreign exchange inflows could quickly put renewed pressure on the naira.

That makes the CBN’s interventions a balancing act: supporting stability without stifling gains.

What this means for Nigerians

For everyday Nigerians, these movements in the foreign exchange market can influence prices of imported goods, the cost of travel, and even inflation.

A stronger naira generally eases the cost of imported products, while volatility can translate into higher prices and uncertainty for businesses and consumers.

By acting decisively to slow the naira’s rally, the CBN appears to be prioritising market stability over short-term gains.

But with global economic factors and local reforms still playing out, the currency’s path in the coming months is likely to remain one of Nigeria’s most-watched economic indicators.

President Bola Tinubu predicts naira will hit N1,000 per dollar, as CBN intervenes. Credit: State House

