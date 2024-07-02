The Nigerian government is inviting Nigerians to invest in two of its July bonds and has offered up to 16% interest rate

The offer is open to every Nigerian interested in investing, and the repayment dates have been set for 2027

President Tinubu's administration will use the funds generated to meet urgent needs and offer Nigerians a chance to save and earn

The Debt Management Office (DMO) of Nigeria, on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, has announced savings bonds for July 2024.

According to a statement by DMO, the offer opened Monday, July 1 will close on July 5, 2024 and the settlement date is July 10, 2027.

Nigerian opens saving bond for citizens to invest Photo credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola

Source: Getty Images

The debt office also said the bonds come with an interest rate of up to 16.67% per annum for the two-year savings bond.

While the three-year bond comes with an interest rate of 17.67%.

DMO explains that the interest payment will be paid quarterly with coupon payment dates on October 10, January 10, April 10, and July 10.

The 2-yr Savings Bond would be due on July 10, 2026, while the 3-yr savings bond would be due on July 10, 2027.

The DMO statement on its website reads:

"The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) is offering units of sale at N1,000 per unit, with a minimum subscription of N5,000 and multiples of N1,000 thereafter, up to a maximum subscription of N50,000,000. Interest is payable quarterly, and redemption occurs as a bullet repayment on the maturity date.

"These securities qualify for investment under the Trustee Investment Act and as government securities under the Company Income Tax Act (CITA) and Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) for tax exemption purposes for pension funds and other investors.

"The securities are listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, qualify as liquid assets for banks' liquidity ratio calculations, and are backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria, charged upon the general assets of Nigeria.

"Interested investors should contact the appointed stockbroking firms.

What are FGN saving bonds and purpose?

The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Savings Bond helps to enhance the savings culture among Nigerians.

It also provides all citizens, irrespective of income level, an opportunity to contribute to national development and the comparatively​ favourable returns available in the capital market.

To invest, contact your stockbroker or visit www.dmo.gov.ng for the list of distribution agents.

