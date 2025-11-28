Economists have reacted to the Central Bank of Nigeria's , Monetary Policy decision to retain MPR at 27%

, They believe that the CBN Monetary Policy Committee made the right decision and believe it will improve bank lending

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the experts warn that the real impact depends on whether banks pass on the reduced funding costs

Economists have welcomed the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) latest monetary policy decision to hold interest rates at 27%.

They believe that the decision would ease borrowing costs and support lending to the real sector.

Expert reacts to CBN monetary policy decision

Reacting to Tuesday’s decision, United Capital’s Chief Economist, Ayodele Akinwunmi, told Legit.ng that the MPC’s stance was “well grounded and sound,” noting that although he expected a reduction in the MPR, the committee still implemented a form of monetary easing.

He said.

“The decision is well grounded and sound. Although I expected a drop in MPR, what they did is still a type of monetary policy easing through the adjustments to the asymmetry corridor around the MPR."

Akinwunmi explained that the narrowing of the corridor will immediately reduce the cost of borrowing from the CBN as the lender of last resort, a move he believes will push down interbank rates.

He added.

“Interbank rate should drop in the short term as the borrowing cost from the CBN will fall. This will lead to lower lending rates to the real sector of the economy."

‘A Welcome Development’ says Prof. Uwaleke

Prof. Uche Uwaleke, the Executive Director of the Institute of Capital Markets at Nasarawa State University, also described the decision as timely and positive.

He highlighted the narrowing of the standing facility corridor—from +250/-250 basis points to +50/-450 basis points—as a major indicator of cautious policy easing.

Uwaleke said.

“This adjustment signals cautious operational easing, even as headline MPR remains elevated to continue managing inflation and FX pressure."

Uwaleke noted that a cheaper lending window at the CBN should normally translate to lower marginal funding costs for banks, reduce volatility in the interbank market, and encourage increased lending to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

He, however, expressed concern about whether banks will actually pass on the lower funding costs to borrowers.

“The real challenge is whether banks will translate this corridor adjustment into actual lower lending rates"

Given Nigeria’s fiscal constraints, inflation risks, and the need to sustain growth, Uwaleke described the MPC’s overall decision as “quite appropriate.”

