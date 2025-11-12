The Nigerian government has unveiled the Nigeria Talent Accelerator Network to close skills gaps and create jobs

It is World Economic Forum’s Reskilling Revolution, and is Nigeria’s official entry into the Global Accelerators Network

The Accelerator aims to prepare millions of Nigerians for high-value roles in technology, innovation, and green industries

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria has launched the Nigeria Talent Accelerator Network, a transformative national program designed to close critical skills gaps, enhance productivity, and position the country’s youth for the rapidly evolving global economy.

The initiative, part of the World Economic Forum’s Reskilling Revolution, represents Nigeria’s official entry into the Global Accelerators Network.

CEO, Africa Finance Corporation, Samalia Zubairu, Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Education, Marufu Olatunji Alausa. National Coordinator NATEP, Teju Abisoye

Source: Original

It is co-chaired by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and the Federal Ministry of Education, with coordination by the National Talent Export Programme (NATEP).

At its core, the Accelerator aims to prepare millions of Nigerians for high-value roles in technology, innovation, and green industries, reshaping the nation’s workforce for the future of work.

A bold vision for Nigeria’s economic future

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, described the project as “a decisive step toward building a globally competitive workforce that can power Nigeria’s next phase of industrialisation and innovation.”

According to her, the Accelerator is designed to connect policy, industry, and education, creating a unified national framework for employability, productivity, and inclusive growth.

Education Minister Dr. Maruf Alausa echoed this vision, stressing that Nigeria’s education and vocational systems must evolve to match the demands of the modern labour market.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring young Nigerians gain future-ready skills that make them competitive globally.

Collaboration at the heart of the initiative

The Nigeria Talent Accelerator will serve as a multi-stakeholder platform bringing together government agencies, private sector leaders, academic institutions, and civil society. Together, they will co-develop scalable solutions for reskilling and upskilling the Nigerian workforce.

Teju Abisoye, National Coordinator of NATEP, emphasized that the program’s long-term goal is not just to prepare for the future of work, but to help define it.

“We are developing a coordinated action plan to address talent gaps and leverage opportunities for talent export,” she said.

The program will prioritize digital and transferable skills to support emerging sectors like technology, business process outsourcing, and sustainable industries.

It will also drive public-private partnerships to finance and expand reskilling programs, enabling workforce redeployment into high-demand roles.

Global endorsement and national impact

Saadia Zahidi, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum, praised Nigeria’s leadership, noting that the initiative aligns with the Forum’s mission to prepare nations for the future of work.

“By investing in human capital, Nigeria is positioning itself not only to meet domestic workforce needs but also to contribute talent and innovation to the global economy,” she said.

The launch underscores Nigeria’s growing commitment to digital inclusion, innovation, and human capital development. By aligning national education and employment policies with global standards, the country aims to emerge as Africa’s leading talent hub.

President Tinubu's government inducts Nigeria into the Global Talent pool. Credit: State House.

Source: Twitter

The initiative complements ongoing government reforms focused on economic diversification, industrialization, and youth empowerment, while linking Nigeria to a global movement that seeks to provide better skills and opportunities for one billion people by 2030.

FG launches 12-Month internship

Legit.ng earlier reported that In a major push to tackle youth unemployment and enhance national productivity, the Federal Government of Nigeria has launched the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP), a 12-month paid internship that connects graduates to real-world experience in reputable organisations.

Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Hadeja, announced the initiative during a press briefing in Abuja, describing it as a key pillar of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The programme, he said, is part of the administration’s long-term plan to empower young Nigerians, bridge the unemployment gap, and build a stronger, more inclusive economy.

Source: Legit.ng