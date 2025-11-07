Nexperia chip exports resuming: German auto supplier

China and the Netherlands have been in fight for control of chipmaker Nexperia. Photo: Nicolas TUCAT / AFP

A leading German auto supplier said Friday it has received permission to export Nexperia chips from China again as Berlin welcomed signs of "de-escalation" in a row that has alarmed carmakers.

Dutch officials in September effectively took control of Netherlands-based chipmaker Nexperia, whose Chinese parent company Wingtech is backed by Beijing.

China responded by banning re-exports of the firm's chips, triggering warnings from automakers of production stoppages as the components are critical to cars' onboard electronics.

But Beijing announced at the weekend it will exempt some chips from the export ban, reportedly part of a trade deal agreed by President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump.

Aumovio, which supplies components like sensors and displays to top automakers, said it had "received an export license from the Chinese government to export Nexperia chips.

"We received the written confirmation yesterday," a spokeswoman for the group, until recently part of Continental, told AFP.

Speaking earlier in Berlin, an economy ministry spokeswoman said that "the de-escalation and continuation of negotiations between the Netherlands and China are very welcome".

She added: "We very much hope that these short-term individual approvals will quickly reach the industry."

Berlin continues to engage in talks with the Netherlands on the issue, she said, without giving further details.

While relatively simple technology, Nexperia's semiconductors are vital for onboard electronics in modern, technology-packed vehicles.

The chips are made in Europe but then sent to China for finishing, before being re-exported to clients in Europe and other markets.

Volkswagen, Europe's biggest carmaker, had warned of production stoppages if the crisis dragged on while smaller firms were reported to be preparing to cut working hours.

The Netherlands had cited national security concerns when it moved to take control of Nexperia, and accused the firm's CEO of mismanagement.

China had also accused the United States of getting involved in the case -- Washington last year put Wingtech on a list of corporations viewed as acting contrary to US national security.

