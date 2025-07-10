In February 2025, Elon Musk's startup xAI launched Grok 3, an AI chatbot said to be able to research, reflect on data, and reach logical conclusions

On July 9, the company rolled out an advanced version of the same product to offer deeper thinking to users at a steep cost

Elon Musk shared details of the latest models, what they can do, and how much they cost in a live stream

Billionaire Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), has rolled out the latest version of his Artificial Intelligence (AI) product, Grok.

The premium version of the Grok 4.0 will be known as SuperGrok Heavy, and Musk has claimed that it is the "smartest AI in the world."

Musk made this announcement alongside other xAI senior leaders during a livestream event on Wednesday night.

Musk explained that the latest version of Grok would be the most intelligent generative AI in the world, surpassing even a PhD level of knowledge across all subjects.

The SuperGrok will be another competitor in a space where Google’s Gemini, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, and even the regular Grok already dominate.

This launch came barely hours after Linda Yaccarino, X's CEO of two years, resigned.

How much will users pay for SuperGrok?

The SuperGrok Heavy is the premium version of the Grok 4, and Musk said the product is targeted at enterprise users and AI power users seeking greater output depth and speed.

According to the billionaire, the SuperGrok Heavy will be available for a monthly subscription at $300.

At the current exchange rate of N1,520/$, this means that Nigerian users who wish to onboard SuperGrok Heavy will have to pay a monthly subscription of N456,000.

Elon Musk claims that the SuperGrok Heavy (or Grok 4 Heavy) is a higher-performance variant, and using it would amount to getting multiple AI agents to tackle a single problem simultaneously.

Think of it as having a study group of multiple AI agents collaborating to give users an optimal result, Forbes reports.

Recall that Grok 3 was unveiled by Elon Musk's startup xAI in February 2025 and tagged the "smartest AI on Earth".

Musk claimed that the bot can research and reflect on data to reach logical conclusions.

Note that OpenAI is also set to launch the GPT-5 in a couple of months, signalling a time of intense competition in the generative AI space.

X says that Grok 4 is way ahead of other generative AI tools, claiming that it scored 25.4% on Humanity’s Last Exam, higher than Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro at 21.6%, and OpenAI’s o3 high model at 21%.

Musk shares more details about Grok 4

Giving more details about the latest Grok products, Musk stated that two separate versions of the model have been launched.

Grok 4 can be accessed at $30 monthly subscription

The premium version, SuperGrok Heavy, can be accessed at $300 monthly subscription.

Musk said:

“It really is remarkable to see the advancement of artificial intelligence and how quickly it is evolving…AI is advancing just vastly faster than any human. With respect to academic questions, Grok 4 is better than PhD level in every subject, no exceptions.”

While acknowledging that Grok may lack common sense at times, Musk expressed optimism that Grok would discover new technologies in the coming months.

Grok's comment on Nigeria's Inflation statistics

In related news, a Nigerian on X recently asked Grok for its impression of the latest inflation report from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Legit.ng reported that the AI Chatbot said it was skeptical of the figures released by the NBS.

Grok called for more scrutiny, noting that the figures did not align with Nigeria's economic realities.

