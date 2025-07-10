EU opens new probe into TikTok data transfer to China
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off
An Irish regulator helping police European Union data privacy said Thursday it had launched an investigation into TikTok over the transfer of European users' personal data to servers in China.
TikTok was fined 530 million euros ($620 million) in May by the Data Protection Commission over European data transfers to China, though the Chinese social media giant had insisted this data was only accessed remotely.
The DPC on Thursday said it had been informed by TikTok in April that "limited EEA user data had in fact been stored on servers in China," contrary to evidence presented by the company.
The regulator said it had expressed "deep concern" in its previous investigation that "TikTok had submitted inaccurate information".
TikTok is a division of Chinese tech giant ByteDance.
But since it has its European headquarters in Ireland, the Irish authority is the lead regulator in Europe for the social platform -- as well as others such as Google, Meta and Apple.
The DPC is tasked with ensuring companies comply with the EU's strict General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), launched in 2018 to protect European consumers from personal data breaches.
It has imposed a number of big fines against tech companies as the EU seeks to rein in big tech firms over privacy, competition, disinformation and taxation.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.