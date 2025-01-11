The FIRS has targeted robust revenue in the new as the agency continues to innovate

Tax expert Aderonke Atoyebi shows the plan to achieve the feat amid plans for a reform

The agency intends to leverage the newly introduced innovative changes in the FIRS to achieve the feat

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), under Zacch Adedeji's leadership, is expected to achieve more significant milestones in 2025 after a transformative year in 2024.

Tax analyst Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi highlights the agency's plans, focusing on the anticipated passage of the Tax Reform Bill, which she describes as a game-changer for Nigeria's tax management framework.

FIRS Chairman Zacch Adedeji sets bold reforms for FIRS Credit: FIRS

Source: Facebook

How FIRS intends to achieve the goal

Adedeji’s tenure has been marked by innovation and progress. In 2024, FIRS embraced transparency, streamlined operations, and integrated cutting-edge technologies to modernise tax processes.

Zacch and his team have redefined what is possible in tax administration," Aderonke noted, adding that these efforts have built a foundation for sustained success.

Collaboration remains a cornerstone of the agency’s strategy. According to Adedeji, aligning people, processes, and technology—the three pillars of FIRS—was critical in achieving last year’s revenue targets.

FIRS to focus on accountability

Transparency and public trust have also been central to FIRS’ approach. Throughout 2024, the agency focused on helping Nigerians understand how their tax contributions were utilised.

This emphasis on clarity and accountability has strengthened the relationship between taxpayers and the government.

Looking ahead, the FIRS Chairman acknowledges the challenges and opportunities of 2025. He has set ambitious revenue targets, with plans to simplify tax processes, enhance communication, and deploy more accessible technologies.

Why tax reform bill is crucial

The Tax Reform Bill, a crucial legislative piece, is expected to reshape how taxes are managed.

Aderonke urged Nigerians to seize this opportunity to embrace a more efficient tax system.

"This bill could transform the sector, making it more transparent and efficient for all," she remarked.

As FIRS enters the new year, the agency’s commitment to innovation, accountability, and taxpayer engagement promises to drive its pursuit of a stronger Nigeria.

With Dr Adedeji at the helm, supported by a dedicated team, Nigeria's future of tax administration looks brighter than ever.

FIRS Rakes in N5.5 trillion in tax revenue in 6 months

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) collected a total tax revenue of N5.5 trillion from January to June 2023.

Legit.ng earlier reported that FIRS set a new record after collecting over N10 trillion in revenue in 2022. It was the first time the revenue agency crossed the N10 trillion mark in tax revenue collection.

The agency's realisation of this feat is coming even though Nigerians have been plagued by several economic hardships in the six months, including naira scarcity, inflation, fuel subsidy removal and high petrol prices.

