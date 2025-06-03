Cocoa farmers and investors in Nigeria have been earning massive profits as cocoa prices have soared over 1000%

The federal government has shared plans to expand the cocoa industry and attract massive investment into the sector

Vice President Kashim Shettima has also announced that he has stakes in the cocoa industry and has set up a business to create employment

The booming prices of cocoa in the last two years have stirred the interest of stakeholders who want to invest and partake in the profits.

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has disclosed that he has set up a cocoa farm to contribute his quota to reviving Nigeria’s cocoa industry.

Shettima said that he is working on the farm and that the goal is to help Nigeria move from merely producing cocoa to also processing it.

Nigeria Set To Transform Cocoa Industry As VP Shettima Shares News Of His Cocoa Farm Photo credit: Contributor/Daniel Beloumou Olomo

The Vice President was playing host to a delegation from the World Cocoa Foundation (WCF), led by Chris Vincent, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja when he stated this.

Shettima says his cocoa farm is not for profit

The VP noted that he wanted to lead by example in reviving Nigeria’s cocoa industry, stating that his motive for setting up the farm was not just to make a profit.

He said:

“I want to walk the talk. It is not even about the profit criteria - no. It’s about the social welfare criteria – employing people. Look, let me take you to my farm and you’ll be convinced that the new Nigerian leadership is actively involved and is itching to drive the process.”

Shettima assured the team of the government’s willingness to partner with the World Cocoa Foundation to improve Nigeria’s cocoa industry and attract investments, the CABLE reports.

He also promised to help the WCF and its partners engage with and secure 10,000 hectares from the Governor of Taraba State to be used for cocoa farming.

A cocoa farmer shares his earnings with the public

A young man who runs a cocoa farm business claimed in a video post that he made more money than internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo boys.

He showed off his farm and some of his cocoa harvests in the video, adding that he also had more peace of mind by earning legitimate money.

Cocoa farming has turned out to be a lucrative business. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

His post sparked lots of reactions from netizens who congratulated him on his achievements at making an honest living when other youths are turning to crime.

Cocoa pushes Nigeria’s non-oil exports to $1.7 billion

In related news, Cocoa and related products have helped Nigeria’s non-oil exports reach $1.7 billion.

Legit.ng reported that cocoa and several of its derivatives, like cocoa butter, cocoa cake, and cocoa liquor, were among the top non-oil exports.

Together, they accounted for over 45% of total non-oil exports, while the second-largest export, urea, accounted for 19%.

