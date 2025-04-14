As immigration laws tighten globally, Nigerians living or staying in the United States are invited to pay attention to a new federal policy

The U.S. government has announced strict new rules requiring all foreigners who remain in the country beyond 30 days

These immigrants must register or face serious consequences, including jail, daily fines, among others

Immigrants in the United States of America are coming under renewed scrutiny as President Donald Trump has introduced what many are calling his toughest immigration rule to date.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced that all foreign nationals staying in the country for over 30 days must register with the federal government.

Non-compliance may result in daily fines, deportation, imprisonment, or even a permanent re-entry ban.

The agency announced this via a post on its X handle, tagging President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Krisi Noem.

The post, titled; Message to Illegal Aliens, read;

“Foreign nationals present in the U.S. longer than 30 days must register with the federal government. Failure to comply is a crime punishable by fines and imprisonment. @POTUS Trump and @Sec_Noem have a clear message to Illegal aliens: LEAVE NOW and self-deport.”

Recall that over 200 Nigerians have been deported in the last four months since President Trump resumed office.

Trump Urges ‘Illegal Aliens’ to Self-Deport

In another post, the US DHS urged illegal aliens to use the CBP app to self-deport, to avoid the daily fines of nearly $1,000 for every day spent after the final deportation order.

The consequences include;

Immediate deportation: You may be apprehended by DHS with no opportunity to get your affairs in order beforehand. Fines and penalties: A fine of $998 per day if you received a final order of removal and stayed. A fine of $1,000–$5,000 if you fail to self-deport after claiming that you will. Possible imprisonment: If you fail to self-deport, you may be subject to imprisonment. Barred from returning: You may be prohibited from reentering the US through the legal immigration system.

Benefits of self-deportation

The DHS further urged the affected immigrants to register without delay to avoid receiving extreme penalties.

Those who self-deport get to;

Pick their own departure flight. Retain their earnings in the U.S. if they haven’t committed crimes. Remain eligible for future legal immigration pathways. Apply for a subsidized return flight if they cannot afford to leave.

Who Does This Affect?

DHS clarified that individuals on valid visas such as H-1B or F-1 are currently exempt, but once those visas expire, they will be subject to the same requirements.

Residents on tourist visa, student visa and other temporary visa are affected by this directive once their visa becomes invalid or expired.

Recall that the Trump administration recently launched the self-deport app, allowing illegal immigrants to voluntarily return to their country and explore legal means of coming to the US in the future.

Trump cancels over 900,000 visas

In related news, Legit.ng reported that migrants who entered the United States using the CBP One app under the ex-president Joe Biden-era parole programme have been instructed to leave the country “immediately".

More than 900,000 migrants were affected by this directive, which came on the heels of the cancellation of the CBP One programme.

The Department of Homeland Security cited border security as the reason and urged self-deportation via the renamed CBP Home app.

