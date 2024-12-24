Nigerian foreign reserves have been on the rise in recent months, and it is now at its highest level in 3 years

Data from the CBN shows that Nigeria's FX reserves in December alone increased by $524.07 million

The increase in the nation’s reserves has helped the naira bounce back in the foreign exchange markets

The Central Bank of Nigeria has revealed that Nigeria’s external reserves increased to $40.81 billion as of Friday, December 12, 2024.

This latest figure represents a $524.07 million increase in just 20 days compared to the $40.29 billion the reserves stood at at the beginning of December 2024.

The last time Nigeria's external reserves rose to the current level was December 9, 2021.

Breakdown of reserves’ growth

CBN data shows Nigeria's reserves have been over $40 billion since November 9, 2024.

Here is a monthly balance of Nigeria's reserves in 2024

January: $33.35bn

February: $33.72bn

March: $34.26bn

April: $32.25bn

May: $32.69bn

June: $34.19bn

July: $36.80bn

August: $36.83bn

September: $36.31bn

October: $39.79bn

November: $40.23bn

December(20th): $40.82bn

Sources of inflows

Nigeria's foreign reserves have been rising steadily since President Bola Tinubu's administration ceased paying fuel subsidy, which led to an increase in fuel prices.

The growth in reserves during the month reflects a significant improvement in foreign exchange inflows, likely driven by higher oil export revenues, external borrowing, and increased investor confidence in Nigeria's financial markets.

Why is external reserves growth important

Foreign reserves growth is important because it acts as a safety net for a country's economy, allowing it to stand against currency fluctuations, sudden capital outflows, or economic crises by providing readily available funds to intervene in the foreign exchange market and stabilise the domestic currency.

Some of the reasons FX reserves growth is important include:

The CBN use it to manage exchange rate stability

It is also used to pay external debt

It is also used to support importation like the RDAs

Naira exchange rate rises

Ealier Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian naira began the week positively against the US dollar, gaining 0.14% in the official Electronic Foreign Exchange Market System (EFEMS).

The naira appreciated by 14 basis points, closing at N1,539.55 per dollar on Monday, December 23, 2024, an improvement from the previous day’s value.

The FX market displayed stability and improved liquidity. Analysts say FX transactions were finalised at a high of N1,545 and a low of N1,532 per dollar.

