The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, has disclosed that about four lithium plants are being constructed nationwide

He said the Nigerian economy has sparked investment interests, leading to a $3 billion pledge from Brazilian investors

He stated that the government is making serious moves to boost food production by injecting N1.5 trillion into the agricultural sector

The minister of budget and economic planning, Atiku Bagudu, has revealed that four lithium plants are being constructed across the country to enhance the solid minerals industry.

The minister disclosed this during a recent television interview, saying the Nigerian government has budgeted N1 trillion to support domestic production.

The Minister of Budget and Economic planning, Atiku Bagudu, reveals the government's achievements Credit:State House

FG moves to revitalise solid minerals sector

According to the minister, the government has created the solid minerals sector and the steel ministry but needs funding to move them to bigger production.

He said the N1 trillion will cause more activity in the solid minerals sector, stressing that four lithium plants are being built across Nigeria.

He cited the deal-signing ceremony between the Kebbi State government and MSM Cement Limited to construct three million metric tonnes of cement plant.

Bagudu said the Nigerian government is engaging investors globally and attracting enough interest in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

He revealed that President Bola Tinubu secured $3 billion in investments from Brazilian investors for livestock production.

Saudi Arabia invests in Olam

He also stated that Saudi Arabia and a Livestock Investment Company have indicated interest and increased their stakes in Olam, a Nigerian agricultural company.

The minister said government officials met with the investors in Saudi Arabia, where they discussed Nigeria as a prospective investment destination after Brazil.

Reports say Bagudu said that Nigeria has recorded a robust harvest across several states, leading to the government allocating N1.5 trillion to enhance agricultural production.

He asked Nigerians to expect a bumper harvest in many states due to increased security and favourable weather conditions.

The budget minister said the government's investment in agriculture has given further impetus to pump more funds into the sector to modernise agricultural production from the artisanal level.

FG to recapitalise Bank of Agriculture with N1.5trn

Bagudu revealed that about N1.5 trillion is being set aside in the budget to recapitalise the Bank of Agriculture to drive wealth creation.

It is hoped that with the recapitalisation, the funding challenge by traditional lenders will be solved, Bagudu stated.

He revealed that the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun is leading plans to ensure big private sector investors can come into the industry.

He revealed that the initiatives aim to boost agricultural production, especially those impacted by recent reforms by the government and rising funding costs.

Going by the minister’s assertions, Nigeria is becoming an investment haven for several companies.

74 Chinese companies to invest in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that over 70 Chinese firms have shown interest in investing in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

The companies are part of the 216 firms from the Asian country interested in investing in various sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

The disclosure was by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on Monday, March 10, 2025.

The House Committee Chairman on the Nigeria-China Relationship, Jaafaru Yakubu, revealed this during a meeting with the NUPRC chief executive, Gbenga Komolafe.

About 216 Chinese firms to invest in Nigeria

He disclosed that the committee members were at the NUPRC to explain the commission’s management of ongoing efforts by the Nigerian government to boost the trade balance between Nigeria and China.

President Bola Tinubu secures $3 billion in investment from Brazil. Credit: State House.

The committee chair disclosed that due to the recent Nigeria-China Relationship Agreement, about 216 Chinese firms showed interest in investing in Nigeria, out of which 74 opted for the oil and gas sector.

According to the statement, the 74 companies focused specifically on the oil and gas industry, showing a significant boost for the industry.

