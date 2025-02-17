Work-life balance continues to remain a heated issue amongworkers around the wolrd as they advocate shorter work hours

Some countries have taken this advocacy a step further by adopting shorter work hours, and better employee welfare

These 10 countries in Africa prioritise work-life balance for its workforce, and more than 70% of their workforce log in less than 40 hours weekly

As independent bodies around the world continue to clamour for shorter work hours and better work-life balance, there are some countries already implementing these suggestions.

In these countries, majority of the workforce enjoy shorter work hours, less than the globally recognized 40-hour work week.

Recall that some experts have adjudged shorter work hours to play a role in improved national Gross Domestic Product (GDP), with proof that shorter work hours lead to higher productivity.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO), has data to show that several African nations now maintain lower working hours in a week, and have shown increased productivity.

Here are the top 10 African countries that adopt a more balanced approach to work with fewer work hours, and employers encouraging work-life balance and employee welfare.

10. Niger Republic

According to a Vanguard report, Niger is number 10 on this list and 83rd globally, with an average of 39.7 working hours weekly recorded by 70% of the workforce. About 29% of its workforce, however, work above 49 hours weekly.

9. Tanzania

Tanzania has about 72% of its workforce having an average of 39.7 hours weekly, while 28% work extended hours above 49 hours weekly. It is number 9 in Africa, and 81st on the global list.

8. Ghana

Nigeria’s neighbour – Ghana – has workweeks that average at 38.5 hours, with one quarter of the workforce working extended hours. Ghana is number 61 on the global list.

7. Comoros

Comoros is 51st globally and 7th in Africa with a weekly average of 37.8 hours, and 13% of the workforce logging abover 49 hours a week.

6. Mozambique

Mozambique stays ahead, with a weekly average of 36.4 hours. Approximately 19% of employees work over 49 hours, placing the country in 35th position globally for shorter work schedules.

5. Democratic Republic of Congo

For the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), average working hours in a week is 36.3 hours, and only 15% work above 49 hours. This places DRC 5th in Africa, and 34th position globally.

4. Madagascar

Madagascar is in 4th position with almost 90% of the workforce logging in a weekly average of 34.5 hours. It makes for good work-life balance as only 10% exceed 49 hours a week.

3. Ethiopia

Ethiopia is number 3 in Africa, and number 9 globally with a weekly average of 31.9 hours per week, and only 15% of the workforce logging more than 49 hours a week.

2. Somalia

Somalia is number 2 in Africa, and 5th globally with a weekly average of 31.4 hours, while only 10% of the workforce clock in extended hours.

1. Rwanda

Rwanda records the shortest work hours in Africa, with an average of 30.4 hours weekly. About 12% of the workforce clock over 49 hours a week, and this places Rwanda on 4th position globally.

Expert calls for end of 9-to-5 in Nigeria

In related news, Economist and Entrepreneur, Mr. Tope Fasua has called for the abolition of the 9-5 work culture in Nigeria.

Mr. Fasua, who is also Special Adviser on Economic Affairs to the Vice President, explained how this could boost Nigeria's economy, when the younger generation are allowed to wkr less hours and then channel the remaining time into income-generating activities.

He suggested a three-hour work day to attract the Gen Z into the public service so that they can contribute to nation building.

