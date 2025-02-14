The newly published rule on Automated Teller Machine (ATM) transaction fees has been further clarified by the CBN

It said that there is no fee for “on us” transactions that involve withdrawals made at the customer's bank

It further stated that N100 will be charged for each N20,000 withdrawal made at an on-site ATM as part of a "Not on us" transaction

The CBN has provided more clarification on the recently released guideline on Automated Teller Machine (ATM) transaction fees, slated to come into effect from March 1, 2025.

It made this known in its Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on X detailing what needs to be known about the transaction fee.

Responding to questions on the ‘On us’ and “Not on us transaction”, it stated that the On US transaction involving withdrawal at customer’s bank attracts no charges.

It added that the “Not on us” transaction, involving the withdrawal at another bank’s ATM will attract N100 per N20,000 withdrawal for On site ATM. On the other hand, the charges will attract N100 per N20,000 withdrawal plus a surcharge of up to N500 for "Off site ATMs.

International ATM withdrawals will be subject to cost recovery charges, reflecting the exact fees imposed by international acquirers.

CBN contact

It added that consumers denied the right to withdraw up to N20,000 per transaction can file a complaintwith the CBN using cpd@cbn.gov.ng

For further information, it urged customers to call the number 08176657060 or contact via any of its social media handle.

