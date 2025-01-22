The federal government plans to establish an aircraft manufacturing firm in Nigeria, according to aviation minister

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation and aerospace development, has disclosed that the federal government intends to set up an aircraft manufacturing company in Nigeria.

Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation and aerospace development, says there is a plan for Nigeria to manufacture aircraft. Photo Credit: FG, Johannes Mann

Source: Getty Images

The facility, which aims to make Nigeria a regional aviation hub, is a partnership between XeJet and local banks.

Keyamo made this announcement at the opening of XeJet's Abuja facility and flight support centre for maintenance, repair, and overhaul, or MRO.

He pointed out that the action was in line with the government's goal of assisting regional operators and advancing the country's aviation sector.

Keyamo said,

“Since we came to office, we’ve been focused on attracting MRO facilities to our aviation ecosystem, just as they exist in other parts of the world.

“We’ve searched far and wide for investors, but now we see that what we were looking for elsewhere is right here at home. This collaboration between an indigenous operator and local banks is a dream come true.”

Emphasising the project’s significance, the minister noted the inclusion of additional facilities, such as a training centre, which he described as “a huge achievement”, Channels reported.

Keyamo added:

“This development will not only serve Nigeria but will attract users from across the West African sub-region. That’s the dream—to make this facility a regional centre for excellence.”

Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria’s minister for aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo had flagged off construction of the XeJet Flight support and engineering facility in Abuja.

The $10 million maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility is to be located near the second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to The Guardian report, the Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) will handle the construction.

The project will also include conference centres, a maintenance hangar, a private business terminal building, hotels, and other facilities.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, the minister stated that the project would be completed over the next 18 months.

FG signs deal with world's biggest aircraft manufacturer

Legit.ng reported that one of the world's top aircraft manufacturers, Boeing, and minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo, have inked a strategic Memorandum of Understanding aimed at addressing the aviation sector's long-term problems, chief among them being the shortage of aircraft.

This was contained in a statement to Minister on Thursday by the Special Advisor on Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood

Moshood pointed out that the agreement contains provisions for thorough training in airline operations and business models to enhance the business procedures and operational effectiveness of Nigerian airlines.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng