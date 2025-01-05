A new wave of young Nigerian investors is making their mark in reshaping industries and creating new opportunities.

Nelson Elemi and four others are at the forefront of this movement, leveraging their vision, resources, and expertise to redefine sectors.

Their positive impact spans various sectors, including entertainment, infrastructure, tech, and finance.

Here is an insight into the young Nigerian investors set for an impact in 2025.

Nelson Elemi

Nelson Elemi is the founding partner and CEO of Rinehooke, an investment company with portfolios in sectors such as physical infrastructure, startups, digital infrastructure, entertainment, healthcare, and hospitality.

Rinehooke is spearheading the ambitious $350 million Grand Litora Railway project, a transformative 365km railway initiative to connect all major cities in Cross River State.

Elemi describes himself as a private equity investor committed to growth and innovation.

This vision has shaped how Rinehooke operates, focusing on elevating the human condition through innovation and critical infrastructure development.

His words:

"Rinehooke Investments was conceived with the audacious goal of driving innovation in a region that can best be described as Mars—a landscape fraught with challenges but brimming with untapped potential. Just as the first settlers on Mars would need to create a livable environment from scratch, our mission has been to transform and elevate the economic landscape through strategic investments.

"Our investment approach can best be described as terraforming. To create a thriving ecosystem, we recognize the need to invest not only in groundbreaking software solutions but also in the essential hardware and infrastructure that underpin these technologies.

"We believe that the synergy between software innovation and robust infrastructure development is the key to unlocking the full potential of the regions we invest in.

"Our commitment to this balanced approach ensures that our investments are not only transformative but also sustainable. By addressing both the technological and infrastructural needs of the communities we serve, we are laying the groundwork for a prosperous and resilient future.

Aside from Rinehooke, Elemi is also the co-founder of Trendex, a blockchain platform offering a one-stop solution that empowers companies to seamlessly create, issue, and manage digital assets.

Aham Rochas

Aham Rochas is another young Nigerian investor to watch this year. As the founder and managing director of the Aham Rochas Group, he envisions the firm playing a critical role in developing entrepreneurs and businesses across Africa.

His past investments include Ryan and Russel, a retail fashion outlet for men; FULA, a real estate development company; and Golborn, a government tech solutions company.

Four years ago, he set a target to invest in 100 African startups by 2025.

Chidi Nwaogu

Chidi Nwaogu is another young Nigerian looking to make an impact in 2025.

Nwaogu co-founded Savvy, a global program that trains, supports, and funds aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs.

Nwaogu told Legit.ng:

"The Savvy program is available in 111 languages, including English, French, Chinese, Arabic, Spanish, and Bengali. So far, out of over 96,000 applications, Savvy has selected, trained, supported, and funded over 8,000 individuals in 158 countries, who have gone on to build over 3,000 businesses across diverse sectors in different regions."

Maya Horgan Famodu

Maya Horgan Famodu is a venture capital visionary who leads Ingressive Capital, funds African tech startups, and empowers young innovators to scale globally.

Through Ingressive for Good, she provides scholarships, talent placements, and boot camps, driving digital literacy and employment. With over 100,000 micro-scholarships awarded, Maya is shaping Africa’s tech-driven future.

