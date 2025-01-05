A tech expert at Schneider Electric, Ben Sellier, has advocated for the development of skills for data centre development

Sellier noted that over the past decade, the evolution of finance-focused IT applications to edge computing

He disclosed that with the industry moving towards sustainability and competent techs, the need for relevant certifications has become greater

A tech expert at Schneider Electric, a leading energy solutions provider, has proposed developing critical skills for developing data centre expertise.

Ben Sellier noted that over the past decade, the evolution of finance-focused IT applications to edge computing on the cloud has transformed the industry, driving data centres to a more distributed IT model.

Ben Sellier, Vice President of Secure Power for Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric Credit: Schneider Electric

Source: Original

Sellier advocates the need for data centre development

Today, the company stresses that the emphasis is on sustainability, and selecting the proper certifications is pivotal for career development in various roles, ranging from data centre design to networking and security.

According to Ben Sellier, Vice President of Secure Power for Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric, skills development is critical, noting that training and certification in data centres have focused on IT-related roles.

He disclosed that as the industry moves towards sustainability and innovative technologies, the need for relevant certifications has become more outstanding.

Sellier stated that the shift to the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and innovative applications has fueled the digital economy but has not been matched by the growth of a skilled workforce. Specialised IT professionals, previously experts in fields like finance software, face the challenge of rapidly outdated skills.

AI adoption gains stronghold in Africa

“The adoption rate of technologies like AI—reaching 1,000 million users in just two months compared to the World Wide Web’s seven years—highlights the pressing skills gap in areas such as cooling and power specialisation,” Selier explains. Companies struggle to train or hire fast enough to meet the demand, exacerbating operational issues within data centres.

Reports say that Sellier stressed that modern technologies offer significant competitive advantages.

“Attracting and recruiting skilled technicians, engineers, and operators has become a critical priority for the industry. Without proper investment in training, the shortage of qualified staff could hinder growth and innovation,” he warns.

He advocated introducing flexible training plans to meet immediate demands, allowing companies to collaborate with data centre partners for temporary solutions while their teams undergo certification.

“The program reflects the growing need for sustainability-specific training, empowering partners to adopt innovative technologies in data centre design and operations,” Selier explains. The initiative is designed to educate and create opportunities for collaboration across the industry.

More data centre developers are needed

According to him, the rise of AI, cloud, edge computing, and IoT has disrupted traditional data centre operations, making advanced certifications essential for career growth. Certified EcoXpert partners gain expertise in power distribution, grid management, and new energy landscapes.

Schneider Electric launches Microgrid solution to power Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Schneider Electric unveiled its new microgrid solution, Villaya Flex, at the Alliance for Rural Electrification Energy Access Investment Forum 2024 at the Eko Hotels on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

At the event, the company said the new solution is a packaged microgrid designed to maximise clean energy use while reducing pollution from traditional genset systems.

Schneider Electric noted that the solution was designed for communities seeking decarbonised and independent electricity, which addresses current energy issues with advanced technology.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng