The FCCPC has threatened harsh consequences against Ikeja and Eko DisCos if they disregard the metre replacement mandate

This is amid rumour that both IKEDC and EKEDC may continue with the proposed metre replacements despite a clear directive to cease

Reacting, FCCPC clarified that the intended replacement of Unistar metres has nothing to do with the NERC's approval of new metre rates

Ikeja and Eko Electricity Distribution Companies (IKEDC and EKEDC) have received a strong warning from the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) about the reported intentions to change Unistar meters.

This is amid worries that the order to stop such operations may be ignored, Arise TV reported.

The FCCPC recently released a statement, signed by Director of Corporate Affairs Ondaje Ijagwu, expressing concern about rumours that both IKEDC and EKEDC would carry out the planned meter replacements in defiance of a clear order to stop.

Ijagwu further clarified:

“Contrary to recent rumours, the approval of new meter prices by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has no connection with the proposed replacement of Unistar meters by IKEDC and EKEDC.

“The planned replacement has been invalidated by both the FCCPC and NERC, and there is no indication that the affected DisCos have breached our directives.

”He also emphasised that Ikeja and Eko DisCos cannot move forward with replacing Unistar meters unless they fully comply with NERC’s “Order on Structured Replacement of Faulty and Obsolete End-user Customer Meters in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry” (Order No. NERC/246/2021). The order mandates that replacements must be “prompt, without disrupting service and at no cost to the consumer,” and ensures consumers are not subjected to estimated billing due to delays.

Sanctions await DisCos who flout rules

The FCCPC further stressed that it will not tolerate non-compliance, stating that any breach of this directive will attract stiff penalties in accordance with consumer protection laws.

“Consumers who encounter attempts by the DisCos to flout the directive are advised to contact the FCCPC’s dedicated electricity issues line at 08119877785.The FCCPC reiterated its commitment to protecting the rights of Nigerian consumers, ensuring they are shielded from “unfair practices by service providers.”

DisCos announce another price hike for meters

Legit.ng earlier reported that Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) in Nigeria again raised prices for various types of prepaid electricity meters from approximately N117,000 to as high as N149,800, depending on the distribution company and meter supplier.

The latest price revision marked the second increase in less than four months.

In various messages sent to customers, DisCos said the new prices took effect on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

