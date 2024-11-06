Electricity Distribution Companies, DisCos an approved upward review for prepaid meters nationwide

The new price adjustment by DisCos affected both single-phase and three-phase prepaid meters

The review is part of the ongoing deregulation of Meter Asset Providers (MAP), as mandated by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) in Nigeria have once again raised prices for various types of prepaid electricity meters from approximately N117,000 to as high as N149,800, depending on the distribution company and meter supplier.

The latest price revision is the second increase in less than four months.

Again, Nigerians to pay more to get meters Photo Credit: alvarez

Source: Getty Images

In various messages sent to customers, DisCos said the new prices took effect on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

In August, Legit.ng reported that a prepaid meter cost an average of N124,700.

New prepaid meter changes

Price adjustment is part of the ongoing deregulation of Meter Asset Providers (MAP), as mandated by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), allowing DisCos to adjust prices in line with market forces.

Checks by Legit.ng showed that the the new prices vary across the different DisCos, influenced by factors such as meter type (single-phase vs. three-phase) and the specific vendors involved.

The updated prices are as follows:

Eko DisCo:

Single-Phase Meter: N135,987.5 – N161,035

Three-Phase Meter: N226,600 – N266,600

Ibadan DisCo:

Single-Phase Meter: N130,998 – N142,548

Three-Phase Meter: N226,556.25 – N232,008.04

Abuja DisCo:

Single-Phase Meter: N123,130.53 – N147,812.5

Three-Phase Meter: N206,345.65 – N236,500

Kano Electricity:

Single-Phase Meter: N127,925 – N129,999.75

Three-Phase Meter: N223,793 – N235,425

Kaduna DisCo:

Single-Phase Meter: N131,150 – N142,548.94

Three-Phase Meter: N220,375 – N232,008.04

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) now allows DisCos to adjust prices in line with market forces.

DisCo threatens to disconnect southeast govt offices

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) threatened to disconnect all five southeast government houses for failing to pay their accumulated energy bills.

This was disclosed in a disconnection notice released to the press on Friday, June 7, stating that the company is owed over N180 billion in unpaid electricity bills.

It stated that the company would commence disconnecting the electricity supply to these indebted customers.

Source: Legit.ng