Asian shares rise as markets await tech results
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Asian markets mostly rose Tuesday with investors looking ahead to the release of US economic data and the earnings reports of tech titans this week.
Oil prices steadied following sharp falls Monday on relief that Israel's strikes on Iran spared the country's energy infrastructure and that the risk of escalation in the Middle East had eased.
Concerns in the oil market have now shifted back to focus on potential oversupply in 2025 and a slowdown in demand from China, the world's largest oil importer, according to analysts.
US stocks closed higher Monday, boosted by the cheaper oil, and as investors look ahead to a busy week of economic indicators with the market already hovering near record highs.
The US government will release its third quarter GDP growth estimate this week, as well as its closely watched monthly labour market report, ahead of the Federal Reserve's next rate decision just after the US presidential election.
Investors are also eyeing the earnings reports of major tech companies this week including Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook-parent Meta, and Microsoft.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Asia largely took its lead from Wall Street with Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta all higher, while Seoul, Singapore and Taipei retreated.
Tokyo added to the previous day's strong gains as the weaker yen boosted shares despite the political uncertainty following Sunday's general election which left the ruling coalition short of a majority.
Investors are also awaiting the Bank of Japan's rate decision later this week.
"Although BoJ monetary policy will not be directly affected by the political machinations underway to find a governing coalition in Tokyo, it is likely that the next government will need to scale up fiscal spending," said Alvin Tan of RBC Capital Markets.
"In this vein, there could be increased pressure on the BoJ to go slow on policy tightening."
Investors are also awaiting a key political meeting in Beijing next week for details of an expected major stimulus plan to support the Chinese economy, which has struggled to recover from the pandemic with growth dragged down a debt crisis in the property sector.
The People's Bank of China on Monday rolled out a new lending tool to inject liquidity into the market, with about 2.9 trillion yuan (US$407 billion) in loans set to expire in November-December.
"With the clock ticking, Beijing hopes this tool will prop up market sentiment and counter any looming liquidity crunch," said Stephen Innes, analyst at SPI Asset Management.
"The timing here isn't just tactical; it's essential. China's economic engine has been sputtering with soft demand and lacklustre growth data, and with the potential shake-up of the US election looming enormous, stability in the financial markets is critical for Beijing," Innes said.
Key figures around 0345 GMT
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.6 percent at 38,819.51 (break)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.1 percent at 20,834.55
Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 3,325.88
Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0813 from $1.0815 at 2040 GMT Monday
Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2970 from $1.2972
Dollar/yen: DOWNat 152.95 yen from 153.24 yen
Euro/pound: UP at 83.38 pence from 83.37 pence
Brent North Sea Crude: UP 0.4 percent at $71.71 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.5 percent at $67.70 per barrel
New York - Dow: UP 0.7 percent at 42,387.57 (close)
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.5 percent at 8,285.62 (close)
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.