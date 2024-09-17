EU bans Algerian spread toasted on social media

A store in Marseille sold El Mordjene hazelnut spread for 30 euros. Photo: MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP

The EU has blocked imports of an in-demand Algerian hazelnut spread that became popular in France after social media influencers raved about it.

"Incredible texture", "good enough to die for", and "so so very good" are some of the eulogies for El Mordjene Cebon spreading across TikTok while the jars can be found in small shops in France for more than 10 euros ($11).

But El Mordjene, which resembles creamy peanut butter, was not to the taste of the European Union.

"Algeria does not meet the conditions for a third country to export products to the European Union containing dairy inputs intended for human consumption," the French agriculture ministry told AFP.

The ministry said it has opened a probe into how El Mordjene continues to be sold in France.

"I've struggled to get my hands on it, and I hope they will put it back on sale in France and Europe," said Benoit Chevalier, an influencer with 12 million followers on TikTok.

French supermarket chain Carrefour is the only retailer to have indicated that its interest in selling the product, telling AFP on Monday that it hoped to have it on shelves "as soon as possible while respecting European food import regulations."

A small shop in the southern city of Marseille was selling a jar for 30 euros. The shopkeeper, who declined to give his name, said he had been selling the product since 2022.

In France, El Mordjene Cebon is up against market behemoth Nutella, made by Italy's Ferrero, which has three-quarters of the market for spreads, according to France's supermarket federation.

In Algeria, the product's international success is a source of national pride.

Algerians "are crazy for it", said Rabie Zekraoui, a 23-year-old store owner in the capital Algiers. "We only have one crate left," adding that "we must support Algerian products."

Is Cebon behind all the social media buzz?

"All this makes us very happy but the reality is that we have nothing to do with it," said Amine Ouzlifi, spokesman for the company, which is based in Tipaza, some 70 kilometres (40 miles) west of Algiers.

