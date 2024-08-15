Shares soar in mpox vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic
Shares in Danish drugmaker Bavarian Nordic, which manufactures a vaccine targeting mpox, soared Thursday after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared an mpox surge in Africa a global public health emergency.
Worried by the rise in cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the spread to nearby countries, the WHO hastily convened a meeting of experts to study the outbreak and on Wednesday said the "situation constitutes a public health emergency of international concern."
Bavarian Nordic, whose vaccine has been licensed for preventing mpox since 2019, saw its shares rise more than eight percent on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by midday on Thursday.
This built on a share price climb of 12 percent on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the African Union's health agency Africa CDC announced that over 200,000 doses of the Danish drugmaker's vaccine were to be deployed in Africa, following an agreement with the European Union (EU) and Bavarian Nordic.
A total of 38,465 cases of the disease, formerly known as monkeypox, have been reported in 16 African countries since January 2022, with 1,456 deaths.
There has been a 160 percent increase in cases this year compared to the previous year, according to data published last week by the health agency.
Bavarian Nordic mainly supplies it's mpox vaccine -- called Jynneos in the United States and Imvanex in the European Union -- to governments and international organisations, but began marketing it on the US market in April.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.