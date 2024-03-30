Dollar Sells Cheaper in The Parallel Market as the Naira Crashes in Official Window
- The dollar crashed further in the parallel market on Friday, March 29, 2024, to sell at N1,280 per dollar
- The development means a 5.19% appreciation of the Nigerian currency, the naira, as against the N1,350 traded the previous day
- In the official forex market, the naira witnessed a slight decline, trading at N1,309.49 per dollar as against the N1,300 traded the previous day
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.
The naira appreciated in the parallel markets on Friday, March 29, 2024, to trade at N1,280 per dollar.
The development means the Nigerian currency appreciated by 5.19% from the N1,350 per dollar traded on March 27, 2024.
Dollar sells for N280 in parallel market
Bureau de Change (BDC) operators quoted the buying rate of the dollar as N1,260 per dollar and the selling rate as N1,280, making a profit of N20.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
TheCable reports that currency traders said the dollar has continued to crash, severely affecting their operations as customers prefer keeping their foreign currencies to exchanging them.
However, the naira depreciated marginally in the official market on Thursday, March 28, 2024, trading at N1,309.39 per dollar from the N1,300.43 recorded the previous day.
Nigeria records $1.5 billion FX inflows
The CBN said that the Nigerian economy recorded a foreign exchange inflow of $1.5 billion in March 2024, higher than the $1.2 billion recorded in February 2024.
The move follows a hike in the country's interest rates by 200 basis points to N24.75% by the apex bank.
Analysts say the hike in interest rates is attracting investors who see it as an opportunity to make money.
CBN said it is headed in the right direction with its policies, and the governor's leadership, Olayemi Cardoso, is committed to ensuring the stability of the market and appropriate pricing of the naira against major currencies.
Currency in circulation hits all-time high
Legit.ng previously reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria has said that the currency in circulation reached a historic high of N3.69 trillion in February 2024.
The development is coming after CBN tightened monetary policy and raised MPR at its last MPC meeting.
The recent data represents an increase of N43.07 trillion or 1.8% month-on-month from N3.65 trillion reported in January 2024 and N443.38 billion or 13.64% yearly from N3.25 trillion reported in February 2023.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng