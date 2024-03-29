The Nigerian currency depreciated slightly against the US dollar in the official market on Thursday, March 28, 2024

The naira traded at N1,309.35 per dollar in the official market as against the N1,300 per dollar recorded on Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Forex supplies at the FX market surged to its peak at N857 million on Thursday, March 28, 2024

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The naira experienced a slight crash against the US dollar during the intraday trading at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Traders quoted the dollar at N1,392.00 per dollar during intraday haggling and a low of N1,250 per dollar.

The naira experienced a slight depreciation against the dollar Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Naira loses some ground

Data from FMDQ shows that the Nigerian currency depreciated slightly against the US dollar, closing at N1,309.39 per dollar, as against the N1,300 it traded the day before.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The naira’s depreciation comes as the Nigerian currency has maintained a strong momentum against the US dollar in the last two weeks following a series of actions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stabilise the economy.

The apex bank announced the sale of Forex to Bureau de Change (BDC) operators at N1,251 per dollar, directing the operators to sell at least N1,269 per dollar.

FX market records highest turnover

However, daily turnover spiked at the Forex market to $857 million on Thursday, March 28, 2024, the highest since CBN’s policies were enacted.

According to reports, the turnover is the highest since 2021, surpassing the 2022 figure of $760 million recorded on June 2 2022.

Daily Forex turnover at NAFEM has averaged around $220 million in March 2024.

Currency dealers quote new rates

Legit.ng earlier reported that the exchange rate between the naira and the dollar closed at N1,300 per dollar on Wednesday on the official market, which analysts say is the strongest performance against the dollar in eight weeks.

Information from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Market (NAFEM) indicates that the naira rose to N1,300 per dollar on the official market.

Also, the exchange rate in the parallel market hovered between N1,250 and N1,300 for cash and inflows.

Source: Legit.ng