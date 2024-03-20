In the face of mounting economic challenges in Nigeria, P2Vest, a leading innovator in the fintech space, has launched InsuranceParasol, a revolutionary solution designed to provide individuals and businesses with an effortless way to purchase and manage a wide range of insurance products directly from their smartphones.

Having obtained the Insurance Web Aggregator license from the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) last year, P2Vest is embarking on a mission to transform the insurance sector. At the core of their strategy lies the InsuranceParasol app, which acts as the cornerstone of their vision.

As prices escalate and businesses contend with rising operational costs, insurance emerges as a crucial tool for safeguarding people and properties. P2Vest aims to shift perceptions from viewing insurance as an unnecessary expense to recognizing it as an indispensable tool for maintaining financial resilience.

Austine Abolusoro, CEO of P2Vest, expressed his excitement, saying, “We are thrilled to unveil the InsuranceParasol app, a product that redefines convenience and accessibility in the insurance realm. Its distinct capabilities seamlessly connect users with top-tier insurance providers, enabling the purchase of multiple policies at once—a true industry game-changer.”

With an extensive user base of about 300,000, P2Vest stands as the ultimate destination for insurance acquisition, premium administration, and streamlined claims processing. All of this is now conveniently accessible through the InsuranceParasol app.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“The launch of the InsuranceParasol app marks a significant milestone for P2Vest, underscoring its commitment to innovation and user-centric financial services,” stated Samuel Abolusoro, COO of P2Vest. "We're embarking on a journey that redefines insurance purchases in the present moment, meeting the dynamic needs of today's consumers and businesses head-on."

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng