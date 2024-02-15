Daniel Bwala has taunted Peter Obi after it was announced that the United Kingdom had drifted into economic recession

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 polls had always used the UK economy as a reference for Nigeria during his campaigns and public speeches

Bwala, on the other hand, said the inflation issue was a global trend and that Nigeria was not exempted

Emerging reports have confirmed that the United Kingdom economy has been plunged into recession due to reduced consumer spending amidst a cost of living crisis, dealing a significant setback to Rishi Sunak's efforts to boost growth.

According to Guardian UK, Office for National Statistics, the gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 0.3% in the year's final quarter, a larger decline than anticipated, driven by decreases across all major sectors and a sharp fall in retail sales leading up to the holiday season.

This downturn follows a 0.1% contraction in the previous quarter, marking two consecutive quarters of economic decline, meeting the technical definition of a recession.

The confirmation of recessionary conditions is likely to be politically embarrassing for the prime minister, particularly with a general election looming, as he had prioritised economic growth as one of his key objectives for government.

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lawyer and former aide to ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has called out Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 polls, to explain why the UK had slipped into recession.

Bwala taunts Peter Obi

In his manifestos and campaign, Obi had always used the UK economy as a point of reference and model to reshape Nigeria's dwindling economic crisis.

In a clap back at the LP presidential candidate, Bwala wrote:

"Oga Pitobi @PeterObi UK has officially entered recession due to poor economy and food inflation. Explain to us how they drifted away from Egypt, China and Malaysi pls? Oh how they have moved back from ploduction to conjonchon".

Bwala said he had always reiterated that the issue of inflation was a global issue and not limited to only Nigeria.

He wrote:

"When we said inflation is a global phenomenon, let’s come together as a people and nation to drive our growth some chose to politicize unfortunate situation."

Daniel Bwala: Atiku cut ties with former aide

Meanwhile, Atiku has cautioned against labelling Daniel Bwala as his former aide.

He asserted that Bwala served solely as a spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign organization during the 2023 election.

Atiku clarified through a statement from his media office that Bwala's role concluded after the campaign, emphasizing that the media should refrain from categorising him as an aide.

