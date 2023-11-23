The Nigerian currency, the naira, depreciated against the dollar by 1.15% on Wednesday, October 22, 2023

The naira closed at N840.53 per dollar against the dollar at the official NAFEM

Currency dealers quoted the dollar as high as N1,135 per dollar and as low as N743.43 per dollar on Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

The naira depreciated 1.15% against the dollar at the official market despite a rise of over 60% in FX liquidity on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

The naira closed at N840.53 per dollar on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, weaker than the N830.97 quoted on Tuesday at the Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), data from FMDQ shows.

Currency dealers are quoting higher rates for the naira against the dollar Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Foreign exchange market experiences improved dollar supply

The foreign exchange market recorded improved dollar liquidity as the daily FX turnover spiked by 61.86% to $198.21 million on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, from $122.46 million recorded the previous day.

Currency dealers quoted dollars as high as N1,135 per dollar on the spot segment and as low as N743.43 per dollar.

At the unofficial parallel market, the naira depreciated against the US dollar as the market closed at N1,150 per dollar on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

The fall represents 0.43 per cent compared to N1,145 per dollar traded the day before.

The dollar was quoted at the same rate of N1,150 across two states, including Abuja.

Nigeria's Treasury Bills record high yields

According to FSDH, Nigeria’s Treasury Bills secondary market closed positively as the average yield across the curve dropped by one basis point to 12.82% from 12.83% the previous day.

Average yields across short-term and long-term maturities dropped by one basis point each, while the average yield across the medium-term maturities closed flat.

An overnight rate spiked by 1.33% to close at 25.17% as against the last close of 23.84%, and the Open Repo rate spiked by 0.90% to close at 23.83% compared to 22.93% on the day before.

BusinessDay reports that the Open Market Operation (OMO) bills market closed positively on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, as the average yield across the curve cleared lower by one basis point, closing at 14.69% from 14.70% the day before.

