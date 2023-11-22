“Full List”: Top Nigerian States With Highest Local Government IGR, FCT, 7 States Missing
- About 29 states in Nigeria recorded over N48 billion in revenue from their respective local governments
- Oyo and Lagos led the top-performing states with the highest IGR from local governments
- Seven states led by Kaduna and Zamfara were unable to raise revenue from their local governments
Twenty-nine of Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) raised revenue from their local governments in 2022.
Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reveal that seven states still need to raise internally generated revenue from local governments in 2022.
States without local government revenue in 2022
The states without local government revenue are Kaduna, Zamfara, Benue, Plateau, Adamawa, and Katsina.
The 20 states cited by NBS generated a combined IGR of N48.7 billion in the period under review.
Oyo state led the pack with the highest local government revenue at N11.8 billion, followed by Lagos with N11.5 billion.
States with the lowest local government IGR
Jigawa, Rivers, and Edo states earned N8.7 billion, N2.5 billion, and N2.4 billion from their local governments.
The lowest local government revenue states include Akwa Ibom, with N55.2 million, and Ebonyi, with N58.9 million.
The NBS report reveals that Imo, Borno, and Kogi states generated low figures, with N65.6 million, N66.7 million, and N89.8 million, respectively.
Top states with the highest local government IGR
- Oyo: N11.8bn
- Lagos: N11.5bn
- Jigawa: N8.7bn
- Rivers: N2.5bn
- Edo: N2.4bn
- Delta: N1.9bn
- Ogun: N1.3bn
- Enugu: N1.1bn
- Nassarawa: N843.6m
- Kano: N820.8m
- Niger: N816.2m
- Kebbi: N735.9m
- Cross River: N551.2m
- Yobe: N507.2m
- Taraba: N493.8m
- Gombe: N386.2m
- Ondo: N367m
- Kwara: N311.1m
- Abia: N297.9m
- Ekiti: N281.5m
- Bauchi: N237.1m
- Bayelsa: N203.2m
- Osun: N179.1m
- Anambra: N154.4m
- Kogi: N89.8m
- Borno: N66.7m
- Imo: N65.6m
- Ebonyi: N58.9m
- Akwa Ibom: N55.2m
States with the highest IGR in 2022
On a state-by-state basis, NBS said that the 36 states in Nigeria, including the FCT, generated a total of N1.93 trillion in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2022, Legit.ng reported.
The 36 states could only increase their IGR by 1.57% from the N1.89 trillion they generated in 2021.
The top performing states are Lagos, with N651.15 billion, and Rivers, with N172.82 billion.
The least-performing states
- Kebbi - N9.15bn
- Taraba - N10.24bn
- Yobe - N10.46bn
- Ebonyi - N12.43bn
- Katsina - N13.06bn
According to the NBS report, the 2022 IGR figures for the states show that revenues came primarily from taxes and Ministries, Departments, and Agencies’ revenue.
Full List: New report shows Nigeria’s geopolitical zones with the highest IGR growth in 3 years
Legit.ng reported that The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that the 36 states in Nigeria, including the FCT, generated a total of N1.93 trillion in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2022.
The 36 states could only increase their IGR by 1.57% from the N1.89 trillion they generated in 2021.
