Nigerian real estate companies borrowed a total of N2.26 trillion in 8 months

The money was used to fuel real estate operations in the country during the period

CBN data shows that loans to real estate companies increased from N712 billion to N755 billion

According to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria, the country’s real estate and construction companies successfully obtained loans totalling N2.26 trillion in just eight months.

The money borrowed from banks served as capital to increase the range of services offered in the industry.

The loans obtained between November 2022 and June 2023 went from N1.90 trillion to N2.26 trillion, an increase of 18.9%, according to Punch report.

Photo Credit: PeopleImages, Dean Mitchell

Source: Getty Images

Construction businesses acquired even more spectacular credit facilities

The apex bank decided to raise the benchmark interest rate from 11.5% earlier this year to 18.75% in June of this year, covering eight consecutive rate hikes.

This was part of its initiatives to lower inflation and remove cash from circulation. Despite this decision, the new figure still stands.

The construction business acquired even more spectacular credit facilities at N1.51tn. At the same time, the real estate sector obtained loans for N755bn, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Sectoral Analysis of Deposit Money Banks’ Credit.

According to CBN data, loans to real estate companies increased from N712 billion to N755 billion, or 44.4%, while loans to construction companies increased from N1.19 trillion to N1.51 trillion.

According to a breakdown by month, N1.80 trillion was borrowed in December, N1.78 trillion in January, N1.82 trillion in February, N1.84 trillion in March, N1.88 trillion in April, and N1.84trillion in May.

Meanwhile, in an earlier report, Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial metropolis, emerged as the most costly city to build a home.

Lekki Mall, 3 Other Eye-Catching Properties Up for Sale As Novare Begins Plan To ‘Leave’ Nigeria

One of Nigeria's leading institutional investors and developers, Novare Real Estate Nigeria Limited (NREN), has announced plans to sell some of its eye-catching properties, Legit.ng reported.

The properties, which include Lekki Mall, Apo Mall Abuja, Novare Central Mall, and Gateway Mall, are located in Lagos and Abuja.

Novare has a decade of experience in property development and management across Nigeria and other countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Source: Legit.ng