Dr. Jumoke Oduwole has highlighted that millions of Nigeria's family-owned businesses play a pivotal role in generating millions of jobs in the country.

She made the statement during an event sponsored by First Bank and themed "My Family My Business," where stakeholders emphasized the importance of promoting business succession and sustainable planning.

Oduwole, who serves as the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), stated that these family-owned businesses make substantial contributions to Nigeria's economy every year.

Source: Getty Images

Importance of family-owned businesses to Nigeria's economy

Oduwole and other speakers at the event stressed the need to secure the preservation of family-owned businesses for future generations.

She identified the Ibru family and other family-run enterprises, constituting 60% of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

According to The Guardian, Oduwole said these entities, as a collective, contribute to over 50% of the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Oduwole further explained that the 23.8 million family businesses in Nigeria are responsible for generating numerous jobs and making an annual economic contribution of almost $200 billion to the country.

As per her statement, these statistics underscore the evident importance and influence that family businesses hold in Nigeria's economy.

Oduwole also highlighted that globally, 150 multi-generational businesses employ over 30 million individuals, collectively generating an annual revenue of $9 trillion.

Factors affecting the sustainability of family-owned businesses

Also speaking on the matter, Sam Abu, the Country Senior Partner, PwC Nigeria, listed some factors that affect the success and sustainability of family businesses in Nigeria.

He pointed out that several factors contribute to this situation. Firstly, he highlighted that merely 25% of family businesses have a succession plan.

Additionally, issues related to trust among customers, employees, stakeholders, and family members pose significant challenges.

Abu also enumerated other critical factors, such as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues, which play a pivotal role in the success of any organization and nation.

He emphasized that the key to economic prosperity in Nigeria rests with family businesses. He underscored the government's responsibility to maintain the necessary business-friendly environment and infrastructure to support their success.

Source: Legit.ng