The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has lifted the ban on 43 items restricted from having access to foreign exchange.

In 2015, the importers of the 43 items were restricted from accessing foreign exchange in the official market

Analysts believe that the move contributed to high inflation and standard of living in Nigeria

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Thursday, October 12, 2023, lifted the ban on 43 items restricted from accessing foreign exchange at the official window.

In 2015, the CBN under Godwin Emefiele banned 41 items, restricting their importers from accessing foreign exchange at the official window.

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso

Source: Getty Images

Experts pessimistic move will ease inflation, other constraints

The list was later expanded with two new items added.

Analysts believe the ban was needless and contributed significantly to rising inflation and Nigeria's high cost of living.

In an exclusive interview, Frederick Osas, an investment banker, told Legit.ng that the ban on the items did not make common sense as they could not be manufactured in Nigeria.

"The ban aimed to encourage local production, especially rice. But you can see that Nigeria failed terribly in that regard. Instead of pushing down inflation, the ban contributed to high inflation.

Nigerians should know that the items are not banned in the country but that their importers can no longer have access to foreign exchange at the official rate to bring them to Nigeria," Osa said.

He said CBN and the Nigerian government must have thought that the ban affected the standard of living and inflation, but that is not entirely true.

According to him, there are other factors affecting inflation in Nigeria.

"The country is running empty on Forex, and this is because we don't export anything other than crude oil. So, we have one commodity bringing in all the Forex, and importers will begin to scramble for the few forexes available," he said.

He stated that the move might amount to little, especially in helping the naira regain its strength against the dollar, but that it will go a long way, especially in food imports.

He said:

"Remember that the arrowhead of inflation is food. The moment importers are allowed to import some food items into the country, it will ease the prices because there are so many mouths chasing the few available right now."

Nigeria has battled high inflation, which is now 25.8% as of August 2023. Experts believe prohibiting some items from accessing Forex at the official window contributed to the spike in inflation and the fall of the naira.

Below is the list of the items:

Rice Cement Margarine Palm kernel Palm oil products Vegetable oils Meat and processed meat products Vegetables and processed vegetable products Poultry and processed poultry products Tinned fish in sauce (Geisha)/sardine Cold-rolled steel sheets Galvanized steel sheets Roofing sheets Wheelbarrows Head pans Metal boxes and containers Enamelware Steel drums Steel pipes Wire rods (deformed and not deformed) Iron rods Reinforcing bars Wire mesh Steel nails Security and razor fencing and poles Wood particle boards and panels Wood fiberboards and panels Plywood boards and panels Wooden doors Toothpicks Glass and glassware Kitchen utensils Tableware Tiles-vitrified and ceramic Gas cylinders Woven fabrics Clothes Plastic and rubber products Polypropylene granules Cellophane wrappers and bags Soap and cosmetics Tomatoes/tomato paste Eurobond/foreign currency bond/ share purchases

