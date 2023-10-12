The CBN has finally lifted the foreign exchange restrictions that were imposed on 43 items 8 years ago

The ban stopped manufacturers and importers of the items from accessing forex from the official market

Experts have reacted to lifting the ban placed on 43 items that were prohibited from access to foreign exchange (FX) by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) since July 2015.

At the time of the decision to ban items, including rice, cement, and poultry, Godwin Emefiele said it would help conserve foreign reserves, facilitate the resuscitation of domestic industries, and improve employment generation.

CBN lifts ban

The lifting of the ban was contained in a statement released by the apex bank and signed by its Director of Corporate Communications, Dr Isa Abdulmumin, on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

Part of the statement reads:

“Importers of all the 43 items previously restricted by the 2015 Circular referenced TED/FEM/FPC/GEN/01/010 and its addendums are now allowed to purchase foreign exchange in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market."

Expert reacts to CBN decision

Reacting to the development, Muda Yusuf, the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), told Legit.ng that the decision was a welcome development.

According to him, the ban has been one of the several factors driving distortions in the forex market.

His words:

"We welcome the decision of the CBN to discontinue the forex exclusion policy on the 43 items. It is a move in the right direction. It is part of the policy normalisation process.

The exclusion of the 43 items was one of the several drivers of distortions in the forex market. The exclusion of the items also contributed to the persistent divergence in rates between the official window and the parallel market."

" The exclusion was also in conflict with extant trade policy as the items were not under import prohibition in the first place. It was an example of lack of policy coordination under the previous administration."

The past Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) also stressed that the new directive would improve transparency and disclosures in foreign exchange transactions.

He continued:

"The CBN should avoid market suppression tendencies, especially outside the I and E window.

"The fiscal authorities should continually monitor the economic landscape to shape the character of fiscal policy measures to regulate imports in line with comparative advantage principles.

"We need to worry about the risk of an import surge. There is also a need to upscale the use of fiscal policy measures to boost domestic production and productivity."

Also, Prof Uche Uwaleke, Professor of Capital Market at the Nasarawa State University and President of Capital Market Academics of Nigeria told Legit.ng the gap between the black market and the official market will be reduced.

He said:

"Regarding the readmission of the 43 items to the forex market, it's immediate impact will be to reduce the premium between the official and the parallel market.

"But it will have negative implications for import substitution and local manufacturing."

List of 43 items readmitted to the official market

Rice Cement Margarine Palm kernel Palm oil products Vegetable oils Meat and processed meat products Vegetables and processed vegetable products Poultry and processed poultry products Tinned fish in sauce (Geisha)/sardine Cold rolled steel sheets Galvanized steel sheets Roofing sheets Wheelbarrows Head pans Metal boxes and containers Enamelware Steel drums Steel pipes Wire rods (deformed and not deformed) Iron rods Reinforcing bars Wire mesh Steel nails Security and razor fencing and poles Wood particle boards and panels Wood fiberboards and panels Plywood boards and panels Wooden doors Toothpicks Glass and glassware Kitchen utensils Tableware Tiles-vitrified and ceramic Gas cylinders Woven fabrics Clothes Plastic and rubber products Polypropylene granules Cellophane wrappers and bags Soap and cosmetics Tomatoes/tomato pastes Eurobond/foreign currency bond/ share purchases

