A former Guinness Nigeria Plc Bright Nwosu employee is now over N50 million richer after winning a case in court

He dragged his former employer to a court in Port Harcourt over a wrongful termination of employment

The company was given a two-month deadline for payment, with a 10% interest penalty for any delay

The National Industrial Court in Port Harcourt has asked Guinness Nigeria Plc to pay his former employee Bright Nwosu a total N52.45 million.

Nwosu, a former Sales Executive with Guinness Nigeria Plc in 2004, pursued legal action following the termination of his employment on September 18, 2019

Guinness Nigeria workers at one the company's factory. For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to events described in this material. Photo credit: Guinness Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Court rules in favour of Guinness employee

The lawsuit marked NICN/PHC/108/2019 was brought before Justice Nelson Ogbuanya.

Delivering judgment, Justice Ogbuanya , held that Guinness Nigeria Plc erred when it terminated the employment of Nwosu without justification.

The judge added that the evidence before the court proved that the sacked employee was diligent in his duties before the termination of his employment.

The court also declared as unacceptable the stipulation of Guinness employees’ handbook, that employees can be sacked without expressly stating the reason behind the sacking.

The Judge then ordered that Guinness pay Nwosu N19 million and N886,000 (Eight Hundred and Eighty-Six Thousand Naira for his terminal benefit and gratuity, having worked for 15 years before his sacking.

The court also ordered Guinness to pay Nwosu his two months unpaid salaries in lieu of notice, amounting to N570,000 (Five Hundred and Seventy Thousand Naira).

Justice Ogbuanya also ordered Guinness to pay the sum of N30 million to Nwosu as damages for the unfair labour practices he suffered, as well as pay the claimant (Nwosu), an additional sum of N2 million as cost of litigation, Punch reports.

The judge clarified that all sums of money awarded in favour of the claimant must be paid within two months from the date of judgment delivery, saying any delay would attract a 10 per cent interest per annum until fully liquidated.

Source: Legit.ng