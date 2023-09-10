Nigeria's foreign reserve suffered a drop of over $500 million in the first week of September 2023

This decline in reserves comes amid ongoing efforts by the CBN to help retain Naira's value in the foreign exchange market

The CBN has consistently expressed its intention to defend the Naira and maintain its value around a certain exchange rate

The latest data from the Central Bank of Nigeria shows that Nigeria's foreign reserve is at $33.39 billion as at Wednesday, September 6 2023.

This represents a $562.6 million drop when compared to $33.95 billion the reserves closed in the month of August.

CBN needs strong foreign reserves to help the Naira become stronger again.

Source: Getty Images

The CBN gave the figures in its reserve management data released on its website and obtained by Legit.ng.

Foreign reserves decline

Further analysis of CBN figures shows that the $33.39 billion reserve as of Wednesday indicates that, since President Bola Tinubu came into power, the reserve has dropped by $1.85 billion.

When Tinubu assumed office, CBN reported that Nigeria's foreign reserve was at $35.25 billion on May 28, 2023.

The reserve in the coming days is also expected to go lower as CBN moves to clear outstanding dollar debts to banks.

Legit.ng, in an earlier report, revealed that Folashodun Shonubi, Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, promised that the apex bank will repay banks all outstanding forward contract debts in the next one to two weeks.

While the CBN did not reveal the actual amount, a recent report by JP Morgan put the total amount of forward contract debt owed by the CBN at $6.84 billion, Punch reports.

CBN faces another headache as Nigeria’s foreign reserves fall to 2-year low

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng revealed that Nigeria's foreign reserve has hit a two-year low.

The data was obtained from the CBN and it shows that Nigeria's reserves at $33 billion is the lowest since 2017.

The foreign reserve are a key firepower for the CBN in its fight to ensure naira stay strong against other currencies at the foreign exchange market.

