Nigeria's biggest customers continue to buy Nigerian products, as goods worth over N6.48 trillion were sold in the first quarter of 2023

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the top 10 exporting countries purchased over N200 billion worth of crude oil

The NBS report also provides insights into the breakdown of exports by product type and the values gained

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has released its trade statistics report for the first quarter of 2023.

The report revealed that a total goods value of N6.48 trillion was exported out of the country between January and March 2023.

However, this figure represents an 8.66% decline compared to the N6.35 trillion recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the N7.1 trillion in exported goods during the first quarter of 2022.

The report, available on the NBS website also provided a breakdown of the top exporting countries and the value of both crude and non-crude oil products sold.

List of 10 countries buying from Nigeria

Netherlands: N838 billion

United States: N579 billion

Spain: N488 billion

France: N487 billion

Indonesia: N457 billion

United Kingdom: N455 billion

Canada: N427 billion

India: N387 billion

Italy: N347 billion

Ivory Coast: N230 billion

List of 10 products from Nigeria

Also, the NBS report revealed the types of goods exported out of the country.

Petroleum oils: N5,149 billion

Natural gas: N622 billion

Urea: N147 billion

Cocoa beans: N85 billion

Sesamum seeds: N68 billion

Other petroleum gases etc in gaseous state: N46 billion

Cashew nuts In shell: N27 billion

Unwrought aluminium, alloys: N26 billion

Soya beans (excluding seeds): N24 billion

VesselsN21 billion

Standard quality Cocoa beans: N18 billion

Cathodes and sections of cathodes: N16 billion

Electrical energy (optional heading): N16 billion

Soya beans Seed: N15 billion

Gold: N14 billion

