The Nigerian government, via the Debt Management Office (DMO), has opened offers for subscriptions for FGN bonds

The interest rate for the two-year tenure stands at 9.634% per annum, while the three-year term stands at 10.634% annually.

The DMO said the offer will last for four days, from August 7 through 11, 2023

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has opened offers for subscriptions for a two-year and three-year tenure.

The DMO disclosed this on its website on Tuesday, August 7, 2023.

DMO says offer will last for four days

The DMO said in the statement that the offer will last for four days, between August 7 and 11, 2023, and are due on August 26, 2025, for the two-year bonds and August 16, 2026, for the three-year bonds.

According to the statement, the subscription offer will last for four days- between the 7th and 11th of August, 2023. The bonds are due on August 26, 2025, for the two-year bonds and August 16, 2026, for the three-year bonds.

DMO statement reads:

Nigerians can subscribe with as little as N1,000

The interest rate for the two-year tenure stands at 9.634% per annum, while the three-year term stands at 10.634% annually.

The statement also provides the settlement date for the offers on August 16, and coupon payment dates are November 16, February 16, May 16, and August 16. Interests on the bonds are paid quarterly.

The DMO said the subscription units are N1,000 per unit to the maximum subscription of N5,000 and in multiples of N1,000 after that, subject to a full subscription of N50,000.

It said the federal government of Nigeria backs the bonds.

