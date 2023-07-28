Global site navigation

Love, Lust & Other Things”: Despite Hardship, Nigerians Spend Over N266m To Watch Movies in Just 23 Days
Economy

by  Dave Ibemere
  • Nigerians continue to rush to cinemas despite the current economic situation in the country and dwindling purchasing power
  • Cinemas across the country have reported that in the first 23 days, movie lovers spent over N266 million
  • This does not come as a surprise, as going to the cinema is considered by Nigerians a one of the kind experience

Despite the prevailing economic challenges in the country, Nigerian movie lovers spend over N266 million on movie tickets in the first 23 days 2023.

The figures are contained in the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) weekly box office information published on its website.

Breakdown of the figures

According to the breakdown of the figures, N64.56 million was spent in the first week ending July 2nd, 2023, and another N81.38 million in the second weekend ending July 20, 2023.

The biggest amount, N121.13 million, was spent between July 21, 2023, and July 20, 2023.

Furthermore, the data showed that a total of 106,862 movie lovers visited the cinemas across the country.

List of movies that caught attention

Here is a list of movies that attracted movie lovers to the cinemas between July 21 and July 23.

Movies TitleAttendance
Barbie 312.042
Mission: Impossible9,670
Orisa 9,824
Oppenheimer 5,010
Love, Lust & Other Things 992
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse603
Big Love 537
Little Mermaid509
Insidious: The Red Door 397
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny367
Elemental 222
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken 219
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts147
Flash39
Almajiri 45

Source: Legit.ng

