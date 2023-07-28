Nigerians continue to rush to cinemas despite the current economic situation in the country and dwindling purchasing power

Cinemas across the country have reported that in the first 23 days, movie lovers spent over N266 million

This does not come as a surprise, as going to the cinema is considered by Nigerians a one of the kind experience

The figures are contained in the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) weekly box office information published on its website.

Nigerian movie lovers ignore hardship to catch fun Photo credit: Guardin

Source: Facebook

Breakdown of the figures

According to the breakdown of the figures, N64.56 million was spent in the first week ending July 2nd, 2023, and another N81.38 million in the second weekend ending July 20, 2023.

The biggest amount, N121.13 million, was spent between July 21, 2023, and July 20, 2023.

Furthermore, the data showed that a total of 106,862 movie lovers visited the cinemas across the country.

List of movies that caught attention

Here is a list of movies that attracted movie lovers to the cinemas between July 21 and July 23.

Movies Title Attendance Barbie 3 12.042 Mission: Impossible 9,670 Orisa 9,824 Oppenheimer 5,010 Love, Lust & Other Things 992 Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse 603 Big Love 537 Little Mermaid 509 Insidious: The Red Door 397 Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny 367 Elemental 222 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken 219 Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts 147 Flash 39 Almajiri 45

Source: Legit.ng