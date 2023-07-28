Love, Lust & Other Things”: Despite Hardship, Nigerians Spend Over N266m To Watch Movies in Just 23 Days
- Nigerians continue to rush to cinemas despite the current economic situation in the country and dwindling purchasing power
- Cinemas across the country have reported that in the first 23 days, movie lovers spent over N266 million
- This does not come as a surprise, as going to the cinema is considered by Nigerians a one of the kind experience
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Despite the prevailing economic challenges in the country, Nigerian movie lovers spend over N266 million on movie tickets in the first 23 days 2023.
The figures are contained in the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) weekly box office information published on its website.
Breakdown of the figures
According to the breakdown of the figures, N64.56 million was spent in the first week ending July 2nd, 2023, and another N81.38 million in the second weekend ending July 20, 2023.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
The biggest amount, N121.13 million, was spent between July 21, 2023, and July 20, 2023.
Furthermore, the data showed that a total of 106,862 movie lovers visited the cinemas across the country.
List of movies that caught attention
Here is a list of movies that attracted movie lovers to the cinemas between July 21 and July 23.
|Movies Title
|Attendance
|Barbie 3
|12.042
|Mission: Impossible
|9,670
|Orisa
|9,824
|Oppenheimer
|5,010
|Love, Lust & Other Things
|992
|Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
|603
|Big Love
|537
|Little Mermaid
|509
|Insidious: The Red Door
|397
|Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
|367
|Elemental
|222
|Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
|219
|Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts
|147
|Flash
|39
|Almajiri
|45
Netizens react as Yul Edochie prays for President Tinubu
Nollywood star, Yul Edochie caused an uproar online after he prayed for Nigerian president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his one month in office.
The movie star showered prayers on President Tinubu on his Twitter page on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Yul, who had been in some controversy, prayed for long life and good health for the new president as he leads the country amid rising inflation and fuel hike.
Edochie had previously begged President Tinubu to release the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.
Source: Legit.ng