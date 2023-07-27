A new report has unearthed the alarming poverty levels in South-South states, known for its rich oil resources

The states of Rivers, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom, maintain the highest number of people living in poverty

According to the report, Bayelsa State has the most alarming poverty rate, with Two out of every three people living in poverty

In a recent report by the data technology company, SatiSense, the multi-dimensional poverty report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBC) reveals the appalling poverty level in the South-South states of Nigeria.

The report unveils the alarming number of impoverished people in Nigeria's Niger Delta region with abundant oil resources.

Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri Credit: National Archives

Source: Getty Images

Top South-South states with most poor people

The states comprise Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Cross River, Edo, Delta, and Bayelsa.

The report shows that Akwa Ibom and Cross River states are the worst hit, with 5.08 million, 4.4 million, and 3.44 million people living in multi-dimensional poverty.

The figure for Akwa Ibom State constitutes 71% of its total population of 5.461 people estimated by the National Population Commission.

Also, in River State, 4.4 million people in poverty account for 62.4% of the state's 7.47 million. Cross River State battles with a significant number of people, about 75.6%, living in poverty.

Edo and Delta states, with a relatively smaller population, face multi-dimensional poverty.

Bayelsa houses highest number of poor people

BsuinessDday reports that while Edo State houses about 1.4 million people living in poverty, representing 35.4% of its 3.9 million population, while Delta has 2.73 million people in poverty, representing 50%.

Bayelsa tops the list of South-South states with the poorest people, with about 2.61 million people living in poverty, comprising 88% of people living in poverty out of its 2.9 million people.

The Ijaw-dominated state reportedly got N87.13 billion in allocation from the federation account.

Analysts say the state faces the danger of impoverishing its people as it needs to utilize the 13% derivation fund from oil earnings to better the lot of its population.

SatiSenSe said the serves as a dark reminder of deep-rooted multi-dimensional poverty in Nigeria's Niger Delta region.

