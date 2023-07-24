First Bank of Nigeria is looking to raise more capital and it is now waiting for shareholders approval

The most signifies, first bank will be looking at selling its share either through Public Offer or Rights

There are estimated to be 1.3 million shareholders in the bank with Hassan Odukale and Femi Otedola the highest individual shareholders

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

First Bank Holding Plc has indicated its intention to sell some of its shares as it bids to raise additional capital.

It is expected this will be one of the key subjects of discussion at the bank's Annual General Meeting (AGM) which is scheduled for August 15, 2023.

FBHN directors expected to get shareholders' nod to raise capital Photo credit: First Bank

Source: UGC

Report has it that the capital transaction is expected to be a way of Rights Issue but will be ultimately determined by the Directors, subject to obtaining the approvals of the relevant regulatory authorities such as Cenetral Bank of Nigeria and Securities Exchange Commission.

Rights issues are an offer by a company to its shareholders to buy more of their stocks at a specific price by a stipulated deadline. T

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Expectations from the upcoming AGM

Underwrite the Rights Issue on terms determined by the Directors, subject to approvals from relevant regulatory authorities.

Waive preemptive rights of shareholders to any unsubscribed shares under the Rights Issue in case of under-subscription.

Authorize the Directors to appoint professional parties and advisers and perform necessary actions to give effect to the above resolutions, including compliance with regulatory authorities' directives.

Amend Clause 6 of the Memorandum of Association of the Company to reflect the newly issued share capital of 22.435 billion by creating 8.974 billion Ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each.

Otedola, Odukale battle for leadership

Should First Bank go the way of a rights issue, it is expected that Hassan Odukale and Femi Otedola, who recently usurped Femi Otedola to become the majority shareholder with a 14% stake, will be looking at adding more to their shareholdings.

Otedola currently only has about 9% of First Bank's shareholdings.

First bank posts 468.14% increase in profit,

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng reported that FBN Holdings has surpassed its full-year profit of 2022 after just six months.

The latest is the second quarter result which is over N137bn profit in 3 months, a massive jump from the previous quarter

A detailed breakdown of the bank's financial performance also showed that for the first and second quarters, First Bank bank has made over N187 billion

Source: Legit.ng