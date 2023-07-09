Nigerians on social media have reported the alleged visa ban imposed on Nigerian passport holders by Seychelles

A travel content creator on Twitter shared the news of the alleged visa ban

The content creator share a rejection email from Seychelles immigration refusing an application for a visa from a Nigerian passport holder

Social media platforms, especially Twitter, have exploded in anger over the unconfirmed report that the island country of Seychelles has imposed a visa ban on Nigerian passport holders seeking short-term holidays.

The allegations gained grounds when a self-acclaimed travel content creator, MunafromTravelletter, shared a screenshot of a rejection email claiming to come from Seychelles Immigration.

Seychelles allegedly places visa ban on Nigerian passport holders Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian content creator shares alleged rejection email from Seychelles Immigration

The email mentioned immigration regulations and said Seychelles was not accepting Nigerian passport holders for holiday reasons.

The so-called travel content creator said:

"It seems Seychelles just placed a ban on Nigerian passport holders. Having a Nigerian passport means you can postpone travel plans until you become Bill Gates, and immigration policies will still be like 'Dey play.'"

The unconfirmed reports swiftly spread across Twitter, triggering emotional reactions and intense discussions.

Nigerians speculate reasons for for visa ban

Speculations emerged regarding the reasons behind the alleged visa, with some Nigerians linking it to the perception issues and alleged drug-related activities of Nigerians. In contrast, others highlighted past travel restrictions and infractions faced by Nigerians in other countries.

According to BusinessInsider, the government of Seychelles is yet to issue an official report on the alleged visa ban on Nigerian passport holders. The integrity of the claims remains unclear, as well as the motivation for the alleged action.

