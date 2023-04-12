Ekiti has joined the league of 21 other Nigerian states in having a free trade zone approved by the government

The primary objective of free trade zones in Nigeria is to attract foreign investment which will in turn help creates job, economic growth

Nigeria has attracted cumulative investment of N14.1 trillion through free trade zones NEPZA recently revealed

Ekiti State has officially been granted free trade zone status by the federal government, making it the 22nd state in the country to be granted this status.

Dailytrust reports that President Muhammadu Buhari gave the approval following the request of the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo.

The free trade is for the Ekiti Knowledge Zone Situated on 208.949 Hectares of Land Located Ado-Ijan Road, Ado Ekiti.

Free trade zones give investors safety from taxes among other benefits. Photo credit: NEPZ

Ifedayo Sayo, Special Assistant to Hon Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment disclosed the development in a statement on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, Punch reports

The statement read:

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the request of the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo seeking a free zone status to the Ekiti Knowledge Zone“

“The approval was conveyed via a letter titled: “RE: Recommendation For Approval and Designation of Free Trade Zone Status in Ekiti Knowledge Zone (EKZ) Situated on 208.949 Hectares of Land Located Ado-Ijan Road, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State,” addressed to the Minister and signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari

“I refer to your letter Ref.No., FMITI/CED/4748/Vol1 dated 22 February 2023 on the above subject

“Kindly note that Mr. President has granted free zone status approval for the Ekiti Knowledge Zone located along Ado-Ijan road, Ekiti State on a parcel of land measuring approximately 208.949HA with coordinates 8042765.02m’N;761’ 244.963m’ E, in accordance with Section 1 (1) of the NEPZA Act Cap. N107 Laws of Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004.

“Please accept the assurances of my highest regards.”

What is a free trade zone

Free trade zones (FTZs) are designated areas within a country where goods can be imported, exported, and stored without customs duties or other trade barriers.

In Nigeria, the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) regulates and oversees the operations of FTZs.

The primary objective of FTZs is to attract foreign investment and promote economic development by providing a conducive business environment.

The benefits of operating within FTZs in Nigeria include tax exemptions, streamlined customs procedures, and access to a large consumer market.

Companies operating within these zones also enjoy simplified administrative procedures, streamlined business registration, and 100% repatriation of profits.

List of free trade zones in Nigeria

There

Calabar Free Trade Zone, Cross River State

Tinapa Business and Leisure Resort, Cross River State

Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone, Rivers State

Snake Island Integrated Free Zone, Lagos State

Lekki Free Zone, Lagos State

Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone, Ogun State

Kano Free Trade Zone, Kano State

Ibom Science and Technology Park, Akwa Ibom State

Olokola Free Trade Zone, Ondo State

Ogidigben Gas Revolution Industrial Park, Delta State

Eko Atlantic City, Lagos State

Brass Oil and Gas City, Bayelsa State

Ibaka Deep Seaport, Akwa Ibom State

Nigeria International Commerce City, Abuja

Bakassi Deep Seaport and Free Zone, Cross River State

Koko Free Trade Zone, Delta State

Escravos Gas City, Delta State

Ado-Odo Ota Free Trade Zone, Ogun State

Tomaro Industrial Park, Lagos State

Imo Industrial City, Imo State

Ogogoro Industrial City, Bayelsa State

Bodo Industrial City, Rivers State

Enyimba Economic City, Abia State

Ibom Industrial City, Akwa Ibom State

Kebbi State Special Economic Zone, Kebbi State

Kwara State Free Trade Zone, Kwara State

Nasarawa State Free Trade Zone, Nasarawa State

Lafiaji Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone, Lagos State

Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub, Ondo State

Ibeno Beach Tourism City, Akwa Ibom State

Oyo State Free Trade Zone, Oyo State

Dangote Refinery Free Zone, Lagos State

Benin Industrial Park, Edo State

Edo Inland Container Dry Port and Industrial Park, Edo State

