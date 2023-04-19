The National Bureau of Statistics and the World will employ a new method of calculating unemployment in Nigeria

The new method will reportedly remove subsistence farmers from the list of employed persons in the country

It will use new parameters to measure the employment rate in the country such as the number of hours a person worked daily

According to a World Bank/National Bureau of Statistics report, Nigerians who practice subsistence farming would be removed from the employment data.

The report allegedly used recent International Labour Organisation (ILO) guidelines for calculating labour force numbers which will reveal a sharp decline in Nigeria’s unemployment rate.

Nigerian farmers to be removed from list of employed persons Credit: Wirestock

Source: Getty Images

An unemployment report will use a new methodology

A 2020 Q4 report by NBS put Nigeria’s unemployment rate at 33.3%.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The TheCable report cited sources and said the ILO created the new methodology to reduce errors, boost efficiency in the data collection process and improve data credibility.

The methodology targets updating Nigeria’s labour force records with international best practices.

Some new parameters include calculating the number of employed people who work at least an hour a day for the payment or make a profit during the period under review, as against the previous measurement of only those who work at least 20 hours daily.

The report said:

“Those engaged in farming for personal use only, or subsistence agriculture, will no longer be considered part of the employed population.

“Statistics for such persons will now be produced separately as subsistence agriculture will now be recognised as own-use production of goods and services.”

Per the sources, data collection based on the new methodology will last for 12 months as against the old measurement of quarterly data gathering.

Seasonal changes affecting the labour market will be captured, enhancing quality and credibility.

The report said:

“The quarterly report will only report national estimates of a few major indicators like the unemployment rate, employment, underemployment rate, and persons in subsistence agriculture, disaggregated by sex.”

According to sources, an annual report with the complete labour force survey data, showing the labour statistics for the year, with all indicators covered by the survey, would be published.

The report will publish national and state unemployment figures

The report will also publish federal and state indicators estimates at the year's end.

“This means that Labour force statistics will now be produced every quarter, without fail.

“It also means that we will have access to reliable and up-to-date information on interrelated labour force indicators like working time in employment, subsistence farming, and others,” the sources disclosed.

FG begins registration of unemployed persons in 20 Local government areas of Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) had begun the registration of unemployed persons in the 20 local government areas in Lagos State.

The Lagos office of the NDE said the registration would hold between April 18 and April 28, 2023, at its directorate in Onike, Yaba area of the state.

According to NDE, unemployment data is a crucial macroeconomic indicator used in measuring the performance of a country’s economy and helping policymakers to fashion out macroeconomic trends.

Source: Legit.ng